Open Door, PCN combine efforts with integrated hub

A made-in-Camrose solution to youth intervention has the province taking note.

The Camrose Open Door Association and the Camrose Primary Care Network have joined forces to make sure at-risk youths no longer fall through the cracks. With the aid of a $300,000 grant the PCN was able to secure, the two organizations have started an integrated hub program at the Open Door that enables them to ensure everyone who comes through their door is able to get the help they need.

"We've had massive success because we've closed the gaps around some of the individuals that we know had gaps, and we've stopped them from falling through the gaps, and that's the point," said Open Door executive director Jessica Hutton.

The integrated hub is an umbrella program that takes the onus off of those in need and brings the services to them.

One of the big challenges Open Door was having previously was ensuring youth followed through on referrals. If they were being pointed in enough directions that sometimes it was easier for them to disappear into the minutia as opposed to having to run from appointment to appointment all over the city.

The integrated hub now brings all of those services to those who need them through the outreach navigator. This person is able to determine exactly what the client needs and when. She not only puts the ball in motion but makes sure they receive the required services.

"She does whatever needs to be done to get that person the help they need immediately," said Hutton. "We don’t have every resource sitting under this roof, but we can get you to every single one."

If the individual needs to get to a doctor or to another appointment that is set up for them, they are given a taxi token that takes them to the front door of where they need to go.

The integrated hub is now the ground floor of what the Open Door does. It gives the client an opportunity to get to the position of where they can help themselves by arming them with a network of support. The problem previously has always been in those first few steps in expecting them to help them self when they were unable to.

"It doesn't matter who you are, whether you are a child or a youth or an adult, there's times in your life where you can't help yourself," said Hutton. "We are training them help themselves by giving them a starting point. Our system is not easy to navigate for an adult ... so what is it like for a youth? Especially for a youth that is sitting on that 16 to 17, where they're not quite an adult but they do have some capacity to make decisions, very complicated."

The $300,000 grant covers the cost of the outreach navigator for Open Door and a health consultant for two years for PCN. The health consultant will also visit Open Door a few times a week to ensure everyone gets the help they need and that their concerns are being looked after.

"If you think about it, PCN is more health and we're more human services," said Hutton.

The grant was not one Open Door was able to access on its own. Camrose PCN executive director Stacey Strilchuk secured the grant for the program and it had a soft launch in September with the hiring of the two positions.

The joint program is the first of its kind in Alberta, though it has pulled ideas from similar programs in Eastern Canada and B.C.'s Lower Mainland. So far it has proved successful, though they will not have numbers tabulated until January. However, just in the day-to-day they have seen the impact they are making.

"We have had an increase in numbers of people who are coming in knowing we can connect them," said Hutton. "People are calling, 'Here's the problem, what do we do?' And then we can connect them."

This program is serving as a pilot project for the entire province and is being closely monitored by several ministries. The integrated hub is an example of a shift in thinking about social service groups that are focusing on collaborative efforts as opposed to everyone going in their own directions and operating in their own silos.

"Camrose is doing something everyone else in the province seems to want, which is a real unique position for Camrose to be in," said Hutton. "There's a lot of pride and a lot of excitement in how this is going to grow. There's a lot of excitement around the fact we can actually close these gaps."

