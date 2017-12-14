The last time Lowell Niven skied the cross-country course near Fort McMurray was 26 years ago when they last hosted the Alberta Winter Games.

The current head coach of the Camrose Vikings Cross-Country Ski Club earned gold that day, and now he is leading a group of 16 back to Wood Buffalo for the 2018 Alberta Winter Games from Feb. 16-19.

This past weekend, the club hosted the zone trials at the Camrose Biathlon Course and qualified nine athletes in cross-country and seven more for biathlon.

"I remember I personally had some great memories there, I remember lots of downhill and lots of back uphill," he said. "I remember having a good time, though."

Avs Heie and Reagan Ross qualified in mini midget girls' cross-country, Dawson Ferguson in mini midget boys', Allyson Thain and Emily Eggink in midget girls', Charlie Nelson and Jasper Bonzi in midget boys', and Natalie Thain and Kaylene Sawicki in juvenile girls'.

Kobie Larson qualified in air 2 girl's biathlon, Thain and Emma Boyd in Dev. 1 girls', Avry Niven and Ian Snydmiller in Dev. 1 boys', Natalia Manns in Dev. 2 girls', and Michael Schroeder in Dev. 2 Boys. These results are unofficial and could change. Niven is also hoping to get a few more spots to fill so more athletes can go. Some athletes like Thain will have a decision to make about which event they compete in, as scheduling at the Alberta Winter Games does not allow for athletes to compete in multiple disciplines.

Niven was happy with the results from the club at the trials.

"We ended up where I thought we'd be," he said. "It all depends year-to-year and how everyone is doing and how everyone is feeling. It's one of those sports where today you can do very good and tomorrow you do not so good. I would love to see us medal, but I'm looking for more personal bests and then anything after that."

Heading into the weekend it was touch-and-go whether the meet would happen at all due to the warmer than usual temperatures. Niven credits the Camrose Ski Club groomers for getting the course to a level they could compete on, even if it meant a switch to skate skis from traditional skis.

"There was that thought, but we didn't get there, thank goodness," said Niven. "We practice both (skis), so for a lot of them it doesn't change anything. Some are better classic skiers, some are better skate skiers, but it doesn't really change how they perform."

