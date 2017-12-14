BRSD requests more modular classrooms

Three schools in Battle River School Division are submitting requests to the provincial government for new modular classrooms, one of which is a school that just opened their doors last year.

Sparling School in Camrose, C.W. School in Tofield and Bashaw School have all applied for the modular classrooms. The need Bashaw was a surprise as the new building opened on Feb. 2, but when it was in the planning stages the public division did not handle kindergarten and it does now.

"Kindergarten was operated separately at the time the plans were developed, but now kindergarten is operated in the school," said BRSD community relations advisor Diane Hutchinson. "It wasn't part of calculating for what kind of space would be required."

Bashaw School is currently at 231 kids, including 20 in kindergarten.

The requests for modular schools were put forward at the BRSD's first official meeting of the new term on Nov. 27, since the municipal election on Oct. 16.

There was a turnover of five new trustees on the school board of eight during the election, and much of the time since they were sworn in on Oct. 23 has been spent in training and orientating the new trustees.

The school board also announced a small decrease in the overall division enrolment to 6,238 this year. Hutchinson said some schools are up in attendance while others are down, and that this is a reflection of similar population changes happening in rural communities.

"In this particular year we had more kids finishing high school than starting Grade 1," said Hutchinson. "We have some centres that are growing and some that are not growing as much throughout the school division."

One of the bigger issues the board is taking under advisement is the need for specialized teacher recruitment. While there are currently no openings in the BRSD for those who teach French, career technology studies, or some of the more specific subjects in the older divisions, there likely will be some in the future.

"That's becoming a province wide (issue), there's just a smaller pool," said Hutchinson. "It can be difficult to attract people outside of the big centres with some of those specialty courses. ... We are aware as time goes on recruitment will need to happen for some positions. It's something we need to put strategies in place to talk about recruiting in new, innovative ways."

