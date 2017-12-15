Atlas tells the story of watershed region 

An atlas is typically just a collection of maps bound together in one book.

When the Battle River Watershed Alliance took on the task of creating an atlas for the region the goal was to bring together all of what encompasses our world.

The BRWA unveiled Traversing Terrain and Experience Atlas at a release party at the Gateway Centre in Camrose on Friday. It is a collection of stories, data and maps that give a new picture of the region and how it came to be.

"It's not really about watersheds, it's about this area," said BRWA education and outreach coordinator Nathalie Olson. "[It's] a resource that tells the story about not only how we have changed the land, but also how the land has changed us. How it's really all connected, from when the Battle River was carved out 10,000 years ago to First Nations people that have lived here and been here for so long to the settler people — it tells the story of all the components. Or we try to, at least. It's only 120 pages so we can't tell all the stories."

Olson says it is a resource that is really non-existent when it comes to East Central Alberta. As such, through a donation from the Battle River Community Foundation, they will be sending 225 copies of the atlas to libraries across the watershed. This will be an important tool for students and the general public needing information about everything from the wetlands, to energy choices, soil, geography, geology, and the people who make up this area.

Heather Marshall has spent the past year compiling all available information on the watershed and interviewing more than 50 people and writing their stories. She recently graduated with a degree in environmental studies and this project was right up her alley as an opportunity to see how people connect with their environment. She had talked with Olson about any work the BRWA may have for her and she was pitched the idea of the atlas.

Though she has lived in Camrose for six years while she was studying at the University of Alberta-Augustana, she was surprised about what she uncovered while working on the atlas.

"I went to some places with incredible geography that you think, 'this is an hour away from Camrose?' It's unexpected," said Marshall. "The people you meet and how passionate they are about where they live and that's real inspiring how they connect to a place."

The watershed covers approximately the 30,000 square kilometres of East Central Alberta and Western Saskatchewan that drains into Battle River.

The idea of the atlas is one that has been growing for more than a decade.

Greg Nelson was a Government of Alberta employee working on the State of the Watershed committee back in 2006 and began collecting and stockpiling large amounts of data sets on the region and mapping them out in different ways. He was intrigued with helping people understand and learn more about the watershed and how we connect to it as a place where we live, work and play. During that time he had a friend at the University of Alberta working on a project that combined the work of artists and cartographers assembling a collection of books to integrate the technocratic exercise of map making and digitizing and communicating information about places and how people connect with those places. It got him thinking about a future for all of the extra data and information he was collecting about the Battle River Watershed.

When his department was reorganized in 2009 he told Olson about his idea.

"I met with the committee and laid out my idea of an atlas that can blend these two worlds of technical science and information with people's lives," said Nelson.

Then last year he suddenly started getting requests from Marshall for better maps and data sets.

"Happily I saved all of the files and I did a little more work on it," he said.

There have been 1,500 copies of the book printed and are for sale through the BRWA office or online at www.battleriverwatershed.ca.

One of the things that struck Olson were how many people have come from this area who have gone on to have an impact on the world.

"Authors, poets, artists who grew up in this area and who told us for the atlas that they were very much inspired by the Battle River and by the rural landscape and the Prairies," she said. "That no matter where else they go in the world that this is always home and there is something very special about this place."

