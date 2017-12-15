24th Street Wailers ready to rock the Bailey

Rose City Roots Music Society latest concert promises to be unforgettable.

Lindsay Beaver and the 24th Street Wailers are coming to the Bailey Theatre on Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.

The group has an electric energy as their unique style and originality results in an exciting and fun night.

Beaver has a knack for song writing and is the band leader of the 24th Street Wailers. She is not only the lead vocalist but is also the band's drummer, preferring to play a stand-up drum set while performing.

The band is made up of five musicians, which met in music school; Michael Archer on upright bass, Elliot Sowell on guitar, Jesse Whitely on piano and John Wong on wailing sax.

The bands has played more than 650 shows in the last four years and are continuing to expand their audience with their performances across the globe. They have a non-stop touring schedule for this year, Camrose being the last destination of their tour.

They have produced two albums in the past few years ‘Where Evil Grows’ and ‘Wicked’. Despite their busy performing schedule the band is still working on producing more albums in the future.

The band is now based in Austin, Texas. They moved to Austin to be closer to their main audience and to be closer to their producer, Billy Horton. They have played across North America and Europe and received many four- and five-star reviews. The band plays a mix of rock and roll, punk and blues which creates their unique sound.

Beaver originally from Halifax, has been the leader of the band for seven years and has received numerous award nominations for like the 2015 Juno Awards and 15 Maple Blues Awards. Her limitless voice and stand up drumming is known across festivals, theatres and clubs from the Arctic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico.

Tickets are available at the Bailey box office or online at tickets.baileytheatre.com.