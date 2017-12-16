12 reads of Christmas: A wish list

On the first day of Christmas, I’d really love to read the new book by Mr. John Green! Turtles all the Way Down, from the award-winning author of The Fault in our Stars, is a coming of age story with a twist: it’s told from the point of view of a girl who is living with mental illness and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

On the second day of Christmas, I’d really love to read Jan Arden’s tale of her mother’s memory. Feeding My Mother is based on the Facebook and Instagram posts of beloved Canadian singer Jann Arden. It’s a funny, honest, and inspirational look at being the caregiver for a parent who is living with Alzheimer’s.

On the third day of Christmas I’d really love to read a new book by Andy Weir. Written by the author of bestselling The Martian, Artemis is a sci-fi techno-thriller set in the near future on a lunar colony, and is packed full of science, humour, and suspense.

On the fourth day of Christmas, I’d really like to read Pachinko by Min Jin Lee. This book follows the story of a young, pregnant Korean woman who enters a marriage of convenience to a man who is not the father of her child and begins a new life in 1930s Japan.

On the fifth day of Christmas, I’d really love to read some non-fiction by Hendrix, Grady. My apologies for stretching that rhyme. Grady Hendrix’ new book, Paperbacks from Hell, expounds upon the virtues of the vast collection of horror books from the 1970s and 1980s.Vintage book covers are included alongside story summaries, artist, and author profiles of some of the best worst horror books in history.

On the sixth day of Christmas, I’d really love to read a book of introvert activity. Maureen Marzi Wilson has penned a book to help inspire introverts of all ages to be creative, explore their inner voices, and express themselves. The Introvert Activity Book promises to be a great outlet for introverts, encouraging them to (as the subtitle says) “Draw it, Make it, Write it, Because You’d Never Say it Out Loud”.

On the seventh day of Christmas, I’d really love to read an epic comic book fantasy. Saga Vol. 8 is the ongoing comic book story of Alana and Marko, two lovers from warring extraterrestrial races, and their daughter Hazel. The Saga series, written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Alberta’s own Fiona Staples, has won a Hugo and multiple Eisner Awards (the comic book industry’s equivalent to an Oscar) since it began publication in 2012.

On the eighth day of Christmas, I’d really love to read a manga base on the anime RWBY. The world of RWBY (named after the main characters, Ruby, Weiss, Blake, Belladonna, and Yang) sprang to life in a fantasy anime series in 2013. This manga includes many unseen adventures of Team RWBY as they battle horrific monsters bent on the destruction of humanity.

On the ninth day of Christmas, I’d really love to read some recipes which are easy and tasty. Tasty is Buzzfeed’s popular cooking brand, and their recipe videos are all over social media. Tasty Latest and Greatest is a collection of their recipes in print for those of us who like to cook from a book rather than a video tutorial.

On the tenth day of Christmas, I’d really love to read a book of local history. Traversing Terrain & Experience Atlas explores the history of the Battle River and Sounding Creek Watersheds from the perspective of writers, artists, and photographers who live in our area. This book is available to purchase from the Battle River Watershed Alliance’s website, or available for loan soon from Camrose Public Library!

On the eleventh day of Christmas, I’d really love to read the new book by James S.A. Corey. The Expanse Series is a book (and TV) series that I’ve fallen head over heels for, and the newest novel (number seven in the series) called Persepolis Rising, will hopefully be under the Christmas tree for me! The only way to describe The Expanse universe is that it is an epic space opera with relatable characters and political intrigue, and is definitely some very smart science fiction.

On the twelfth day of Christmas, I’d really love to read something written just for me. I’m going to spend some time this holiday season digging through the archives of my childrens’ elementary days, re-reading their stories and poems, and reminiscing with them about days gone by and our family history. From all of us at Camrose Public Library, and from my family to yours, we wish you a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Blessed Yule, Happy New Year, Joyous Kwanzaa, and Happy Holiday of every sort!

Nicole Bannick is the Program Coordinator of the Camrose Public Library. Outside of work, she enjoys time with her family, Christmas baking, teasing her Mum about lutefisk, and fighting with her siblings for the last piece of lefse.