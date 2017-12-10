Kodiaks rally past Eagles in overtime

Kodiaks 3, Eagles 2 OT

Brock Bremer capped the Camrose Kodiaks biggest comeback of the season, scoring 30 seconds into extra frame on Saturday night.

The goal gave the Kodiaks a 3-2 win over the Canmore Eagles and fifth place in the Alberta Junior Hockey League South Division.

"He put it where the sun don't shine," said Kodiaks head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka. "He was targetted with hits to the head, cross checks, slashes, but he persevered and that's the sign of a very good hockeyplayer and a great person is when you keep persevering."

The Kodiaks trailed 2-0 with 9:18 to go in the game when Carson Welke scored on the power play to get Camrose back into the game. Just 37 second later Matt Dykstra buried an opportune rebound off the glass past Thomas Dyck to tie the game at 2-2.

Griffin Bowerman made 24 saves for the win.

Quinton Ong and Daly Hamilton replied for the Eagles while Daves made 33 saves in the loss.

The Kodiaks started the game with 16 skaters but were down to 14 by the time the game ended with McKenzie Welke getting ejected after his third stick infraction and defenceman Matt Gervais was given a game misconduct for his fight with Justin Giacomin.

It was a chippy game with a constant parade to the penalty box. The Kodiaks finished 1-for-8 with the man advantage while Canmore was 1-for 7.

The Kodiaks are now tied with the Calgary Canucks for fifth in the South Division, one point up on Canmore in seventh and three up on the Olds Grizzlys in eighth, who are in Camrose on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

