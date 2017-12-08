Young volleyball Vikings learning to win

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings women’s volleyball team just needs to learn how to close out a match.

The Vikings (5-9; 22-30) were one set away from splitting a weekend Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference series with the NAIT Ooks (9-5; 33-22), but allowed a big lead in the fourth set to slip away and wound up losing 3-2 (24-26, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 15-13) on Saturday. The defeat followed a 3-0 (25-1, 25-10, 25-23) loss in Edmonton on Friday. Despite the losses, their sixth in a row, they still hold the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division as they head into the Christmas break.

“I’m not happy with where we are, but I’m happy about where we’ve come from,” said Vikings head coach Greg Ryan. “From September to now, it’s an entirely different squad. It’s not that you get knocked down, it’s what you do after you get knocked down that counts. We got knocked down a few times, and what did we do tonight? We came back and played really well.”

The club has taken big strides since the beginning of the season as they have had to adjust to new players and a new head coach. Ryan says he sees the pieces starting to fall into place.

“They haven’t been there before against the ranked teams, now we’re getting to that spot … and sooner or later we’re going to break through and win it,” said Ryan. “When we win, it’s going to be like ‘wow that’s kind of fun, let’s do it again.”

Part of taking the next step is learning what shots they need to make with the game on the line and setting up that shot.

One of the big advancements has been in the play of second year setter Karen Wagner as her distribution of the ball has become much better. She has got more players involved offensively and has started to work in more quick sets and decoys, she just has to be more consistent with it. Late in Saturday’s match she started to fall into old rhythms and got away from the varied offence.

“She was using the quick-set hitter as bait and getting someone else the ball … it left a lot open for our other hitters right into the fourth set. Then we didn’t go back to the quick-set hitters when they were leaving them alone,” said Ryan. “The accordion is almost there … we’re almost to the point where we can flex and flex and flex at will.”

Her efforts showed on the score card with four different players hitting double-digits in kills with Rae Metrunec finishing off 15 attacks, Kiana Mah and Lauren VanDyke with 11 each and Rebecca Petrie with 10. Wagner finished with 38 assists and 26 digs. Libero Jordan Zadunayski finished with a game-high 19 digs.

The Vikings hit the end of the first semester in need of a break, and return to action with a road trip to Fort McMurray to face the Keyano College Huskies (3-9; 13-30) on Jan. 12 and 13.

“We’re pretty banged up, we’ve got some injuries and for us to play that well with some of the injuries we’ve got it great,” said Ryan.

• The Vikings men’s team also lost both of their games to the Ooks (11-3; 34-17), 3-1 (25-1, 25-20, 15-25, 32-30) on Friday in Edmonton and 3-1 (22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18) on Saturday in Camrose. The sweep dropped them to 4-10 (21-35) on the season for eight points and in fifth place in the ACAC North Division. However, they are two points out of a three-way tie for third place. The three teams ahead of them, however — Concordia, The King’s University, and Grande Prairie Regional College — all have two matches in hand.

• For the second week in a row the Augustana Vikings women’s basketball (4-8) team knocked off one of the best teams in the ACAC on Friday but were unable to consolidate the victory on Saturday.

This week they upset the Ooks 79-61 on Friday in Camrose, but fell 70-64 at NAIT (8-4) on Saturday.

Emma van Bruinessen led the Vikings with 18 points and eight rebounds on Friday while Beliana Slikker scored 14 points and Torey Lauber 11. On Saturday Lauber and Jessica Haenni both had 15 points while van Bruinessen had 11 points and nine rebounds while Samantha Dargis had 10 points.

The Vikings enter the Christmas break in sixth place in the ACAC North Division with eight points but are eight points out of the final playoff spot.

The men’s basketball team lost both of their final two games of the first semester to the Ooks (7-4) 94-60 in Camrose on Friday and 90-85 on Saturday in Edmonton. The Vikings (3-8) have lost three of their starters to injuries this semester. Connor Gusdal led the Vikings with 14 points on Friday while Eddy Nkerabahizi had 23 on Saturday, Bowie and Steven Spraklin 15 each, Mason Hunter 12 and Gusdal 10.

The Vikings are back in action the second weekend of the new year when they host the Keyano College Huskies on Jan. 12 and 13.

