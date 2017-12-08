Vikings hit Christmas break in second place

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings men’s hockey team have shown a level of resilience that has head coach Blaine Gusdal excited for the second half of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season.

That resilience has had to shine through due to some inconsistent play the in the first semester, but it is their ability to bounce back from disappointing performances that has them riding a high heading into the Christmas break.

This includes bouncing back from an uneven weekend against the MacEwan Griffins (9-5-0-0) to sweep the Concordia University Thunder on their final weekend 7-4 and 5-3 to enter the break tied with Red Deer College for second in the conference.

“The reason you coach is you want to coach perfect games and get a whole lot of perfect wins and it’s just not going to happen,” said Gusdal.

“There’s always going to be lulls within a game, lulls within a season. This year with how tough the league is and how tough each and every night is, it’s all about responding and I like the way that we’ve done that so far.”

The first semester has been a roller coaster for the Vikings (9-4-1-0). They’ve had some highs, like a five-game winning streak that included weekend sweeps of both RDC (9-4-1-0) and SAIT (8-4-1-1). But they have also had some pretty big lows, like losing to Portage College in Camrose on Oct. 28.

Still, they have managed to stay in the hunt for an all-important first-round bye in the ACAC playoffs — the top two seeds get an express pass to the second round.

“We have to look at it as a process, we can’t get too high or too low, when you look at the standings we’re right where we need to be,” said starting goalie Curtis Skip.

“We’ve definitely had some nights where we wish we had been better, but at the end of the day we’re sitting pretty good.”

They will have some big challenges as they head into the second half of the season. They come out of the gate against the NAIT Ooks (11-1-1-1), the top team in the ACAC, once again – they have just one regulation loss all season.

They will also have some major injury issues to combat as last year’s top returning scorer Lukas Biensch has potentially been lost for the season with a shoulder injury and former pro defenceman Brett Ponich has been hobbled with a knee injury. It’s two big bullets taken out of their gun.

“We’re deep and it gives somebody else an opportunity,” said Gusdal. “We’ve had guys step up and play exceptionally well for us and we have other guys that we know are capable of it.”

One of the major challenges facing all ACAC teams is the quality of play being cranked up across the league. It makes it more difficult to crack the group at the top, but it also makes it more difficult to stay there as well.

“All the credit to the teams in the league,” said Gusdal. “There’s that mutual respect among all the coaches in the league. We all see how hard each of us is working at how we’re trying to improve our individual programs, and what that does is magnify how good the league has gotten as a whole.”

The Vikings’ schedule also sets up so they control their own destiny with games against NAIT, RDC and SAIT in January. If they win most of those, they will likely be able to stake their claim to a first round bye. The standings are tight and a lot of ground can be made up and lost on a single weekend with one point separating four teams between second and fifth place.

“We know how tough our January is, so we look back at last year and probably the best month we had all of last year was January 2017. We want to duplicate that and have that kind of January here in 2018,” said Gusdal. “It’s going to be a tough challenge for our guys here.”

The Vikings return to action on Jan. 5 against NAIT in Camrose at 7:30 p.m.

