Stollery Hospital game hits home for Kodiaks

The Camrose Kodiaks know more is on the line on than another two points on Friday.

When the Kodiaks host the Canmore Eagles on Friday, they will, with the help of the Brick, be raising as much money as they can for the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation. This will be the third year for the game, which previously has been played in January.

The last thing any parent wants to hear is that their child has a serious health issue, but this was a conversation Kodiaks head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka and his wife Roxy Rybalka had during training camp prior to last season with a doctor. Their daughter Mckenna, then 12, had scoliosis with a 73-degree curvature of her spine and serious back surgery was required.

“The shocking part is your child needs to have a major surgery,” said Roxy. “It’s almost denial first, then you accept it. The hard part for me was putting all of my trust in people I originally did not know. It was difficult for me to send her into that operating room, but you just have to relinquish control.

“We found, over the course of her visiting the Stollery and meeting the surgeon and meeting the staff, they were absolutely amazing, they become part of your family almost, because you see them so often and they are in your toughest moments.”

The condition also meant the energetic youth would also not be able to participate in dance, her true passion, for the foreseeable future and maybe never again. Mckenna, now 14, had surgery seven months ago to realign her spine and is well on the road to recovery. She is not able to return to dancing yet, though she has rejoined the Camrose Academy of Dance as a demonstrator for the five- and six-year-old age group.

“We know it’s a long process, we know it’s going to be for life ... when they redo your back and put rods in,” said Boris. “We thank the lord how everything went. She’s walking, she’s in school, that’s huge.”

They will not know for sure how well everyting has healed until at least 12 months post-surgery when.

The Stollery has filled many roles for the Rybalkas over the past year-and-a-half. Beyond top-level medical care, it became a place where they lived while Mckenna was at the hospital. They also developed connections and support systems with other patients and families, some with worse odds than they were facing.

“The nice part for Mckenna is she was around other kids who had the same surgery as her, so she wasn’t feeling alone,” said Roxy. “She was able to see where the progression is and that she could get better.”

Boris noted that due to the excellent the bedside manner of the doctors, surgeons and nurses plays a huge role in the recovery and healing of patients.

“The Stollery is so amazing, when you’re there … you get to see what those amazing people do. I give 100 per cent credit for what they do. It’s an amazing place … but the amount of kids we saw with major sickness, that’s the sad part. What’s phenomenal is those workers and those doctors, every day they are smiling, they’re trying to keep you upbeat and positive.”

On Friday, the Kodiaks will be auctioning off special purple jerseys designed for the game and will be holding a silent auction as well. They are also out in the community selling teddy bears to raise money for the game with 100 per cent of proceeds going to the foundation. Last year they raised about $10,000 through the game.

During one of the many trips to the Stollery, they have also been given a tour of the facility and shown where the money from events like this hockey game go.

“It is kind of cool to see that money is doing something like this,” said Roxy. “I think everyone knows someone who has used the Stollery as a resource, and we are extremely lucky in Camrose to have that facility in our backyard.”

Friday night’s game will also include a teddy bear toss, where people are encouraged to bring stuffed animals and mittens or toques to the game and throw them on to the ice following the first Kodiaks’ goal of the game. There will also be several other charities to support at the game.

