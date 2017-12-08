Nordlys books international filmmaker

Nordlys Film Festival will host its first international film maker at this year’s event.

Organizers announced internationally acclaimed Icelandic screenwriter and filmmaker Dagur Kári will be their featured guest for the festival as they present his award winning 2015 film Virgin Mountain.

A filmmaker of Kári’s magnitude is a huge get for the festival of humble origins now entering its ninth year.

“Nordlys has always been a grassroots celebration of world cinema and it’s a true honour to have a filmmaker of Dagur’s stature coming to kick off the festival,” said selection committee chairman Hans Olson.

The festival started in the basement of Olson’s parents’ home years ago as a gathering of people looking for an outlet to watch films that would never come to Camrose otherwise. The gathering has evolved over the years and eventually became a full-fledged festival with a home at the Bailey Theatre.

Last year Dale Johnson, a Camrose born and raised producer who has made it big in Hollywood, was their special guest and they featured his film Pawn Sacrifice.

Kári’s film Virgin Mountain focuses on a man named Fusi, a 43-year-old still living at home with his mother. Set in Norway, he lives an unassuming and safe existence, until his mother’s boyfriend gets him a free pass for a dance class. The simple move forced him to take an uneasy step out of his comfort zone and opened new possibilities for his life.

“What I use a lot in the film is how we tend to judge people from their looks and when you see a guy like Fusi who is really big, has long hair and wears military clothes, you immediately think you think you know exactly what kind of person it is,” Dágur told the New York Times. “I’m trying to show a more nuanced and complicated version of who that character is.”

The movie was a major hit on the international film circuit in 2015, earning rave reviews and awards, including Best Narrative Feature, Best Screenplay for a Narrative Feature, and Best Actor in a Narrative Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Kári will talk about the film and he will host a question and answer session following the screening.

“He is really an outstanding filmmaker and it makes it quite a privilege to have him come, you’ll probably learn something from him,” said festival media coordinator Gail Stollee.

Virgin Mountain will be the feature film on Feb. 16 that kicks off the festival. There will also be music featured throughout the weekend and opportunities to discuss films in between screenings, as is the tradition of the festival.

The festival will run until Feb. 18 with early bird passes available at the Bailey Theatre or through the Nordlys website (www.nordlysfestival.com) until Jan 14.

