Libraries are an important source of public space

Libraries are a shared resource in which those who use them create experiences and value. They are a public space that offers many benefits including the heartwarming buzz from learning something new as a group, or the therapeutic benefit of spending quiet time curled up with a good book. They are also places where people can display their culture and identity while learning about diversity and differences. Libraries offer opportunities for children and young people to meet, play, or simply “hang out”. All of these have important benefits and help to create local attachments, which are at the heart of a strong sense of community.

The success of a public space relies on people adopting, using, and managing that space. People make places, and the place we call the library varies according to the time of day and the day of the week, depending on what is going on in the library space. The Camrose Public Library is a public space, used for a diverse range of activities by a diverse range of people. There is an intrinsic value to having a space which brings people together and having activities that enable social cohesion and engagement.

I recently attended a City Council meeting at which local Alberta Health Services staff Lucy Ernst and Pamela Boysen presented a healthy communities award to City Council. This award was the result of work in a number of areas in our community, including having social spaces such as the library. In fact, Lucy quoted that “being alone for extended periods of time is just as damaging to a person as smoking”. That resonated with me.

As free social spaces in communities become fewer and further between, the role of the library as a social space becomes even more vital. Libraries are safe places for marginalized communities such as teens, the homeless, the poor, and the elderly who are battling isolation.

Visit the library any day after school (or on any PD day) and you will find it filled with young people. According to an article called “Teens, Texting, and Social Isolation”, today’s youth may be missing out on experiences that help them to develop empathy, understand emotional nuances, and read social cues like facial expressions and body language. Our after-school programs provide social opportunities for school aged people to spend time together, to learn together in a social manner, and to break free of the social cliques that may dictate friendships during the school day.

Social isolation and loneliness are health risks to the elderly, especially for older adults who, we have learned, are at an increased risk of being socially isolated. In addition to the programs we offer for adults and seniors, we are also grateful for the very generous funding from New Horizons for seniors, which allowed us to add a trishaw, which we call the “Life Cycle”, in the summer of 2017. The Life Cycle project enabled us to have volunteer pilots take seniors and people with disabilities out into the community to experience “the wind in their hair”, revisit their old neighbourhoods, and help end social isolation. The library’s work is another piece of the community’s puzzle in providing the connections that keep people healthy.

For all across the age spectrum, the library is a place that can help reduce the risks for those who are socially isolated by providing a space for community members to connect with one another, both inside and outside of the building.

Library hours:

The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The library is closed all weekend days of statutory holidays.

Deb Cryderman is the Director of the Camrose Public Library. When she isn’t at the library, she can be found chasing her border collie puppy around the city’s walking trails.