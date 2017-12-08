Galenza collects third player of the year award

He’s just 13 years old, but there is not much on the baseball diamond Gavin Galenza cannot do, and the rest of the province is taking notice.

For the third year in a row, the Camrose native collected a Baseball Alberta Player of the Year award, this time at the peewee AAA level.

He previously has earned one at the mosquito AA and peewee AA levels, beating out the same players each year for the honour. Though his game continues to develop and excel, he notes his competition is starting to get a little stiffer.

“There’s some guys who are catching me, and as my dad always says ‘there’s always going to be someone who is bigger, better and stronger than you,’” said Galenza. “I just have to keep working hard.”

Galenza excelled wherever head Camrose Cougars coach Ryan Popowich put him this past season, and he played just about every position. At five-foot-eight and 164 pounds, he is already one of the most physically gifted athletes in his age group and slugged 20 home runs this past season. He was just as adept on the mound as one of the Cougars’ top pitchers. When he wasn’t throwing, he was often behind the plate, or, if needed, in the outfield or anywhere else on the diamond where Popowich felt he needed to bolster for the game.

“There’s some good players in that AAA, but there’s no question in my mind he was the best player,” said Popowich. “There’s not a place you can’t really play him. The other two (finalists) could play a couple of positions and they had pretty good bats. But Gavin you could put anywhere … and he always had a pretty big impact on the game.”

The strategy worked as the Cougars made it all of the way to the Western Canadian final where they fell to Abbotsford in the gold medal game in Spruce Grove. It was a run made all the more impressive considering it was the first season Camrose Minor Baseball has had a team at the peewee AAA level.

“It was fun, it was a different experience,” said Galenza. “Even though (Abbotsford was) the second team coming in, they were playing really good ball. They had two guys over six-feet tall. They were big.”

Galenza was then picked up by Okotoks for the Canadian championships where they won three games, a high-water mark for the club which has gone twice previously to nationals and never won a game. Galenza even collected a player of the game award in Okotoks’ first win and went yard 21 times to win the home run competition.

Being an all-round player is reflective of his favourite major leaguers, Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar for his defensive play and Giancarlo Stanton for his offensive prowess.

Next summer he will likely be part of Camrose Minor Baseball’s first bantam AAA team, an important step forward for the organization trying to provide a local option for their top talent instead of watching them play for teams in and around Edmonton.

Galenza credits the support of his parents, teammates and his head coach for the success he has had. Popowich has coached him since he was five years old and it is a relationship he hopes will continue at the bantam AAA level.

“I like having him as my coach and he might be coaching me again next year and it would be a good experience for me with him, I know his system,” said Galenza, who appreciates how Popowich handles players.

Galenza also plays net for the bantam AA Camrose Bulldogs hockey team and junior high basketball. Baseball, however, is his first love. With more and more Canadians making it to the majors, Galenza is hoping to add to the influx of talent heading south, but with an Alberta flavour – most Canadians who make it to the pros are from B.C. and Ontario.

“It gives me hope and makes me want it more it more to push to come out of Alberta,” said Galenza.

jaldrich@postmedia.com