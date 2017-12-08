Camrose County sees spike in rural crime

Camrose County Reeve Don Gregorwich is fed up with the increase of rural crime and is calling for stiffer penalties to keep offenders off the dirt roads longer.

There has been roughly a 60 per cent increase in property crimes in Camrose County over the last two years, much of it linked to drug activity and rural properties being easy pickings. However, those stats can be a little deceptive, according to Cst. Isaac Verbass of the Camrose RCMP. The county is not being inundated with criminals, rather it is a few doing a lot of damage.

“We don’t have a rash of criminals out there … we just have criminals that are that much more active,” he said. “Typically when we find an offender … we solve several crimes at the same time.”

Most of them also are involved in drugs at some level in bigger centres.

Gregorwich wants to see the justice system step forward with harsher penalties and sentences.

“Just adding more RCMP or police officers isn’t necessarily the answer if the offenders go to court, have their fingers slapped and are told with a wagging finger that ‘you shouldn’t be doing that so don’t do it again,’ and they’re right back in the business of crime the next afternoon,” said the reeve.

Gregorwich has not had his property hit but he knows others who have and not far from where he lives. He also adds the County has a great working relationship with the RCMP in both Camrose and Bashaw.

2013-15 quarterly stats from January to October show Camrose County averaged between 160 and 170 property crimes. Last year they spiked to 262 in that same time period and this year they had 254 in those nine months.

Verbass, however, says Camrose County still has marginally lower property crime rates than other counties closer to Edmonton like Leduc County and Strathcona County.

Thieves are not picky about what they take, basically anything that is not secured is up for grabs. In rural areas, that accounts for a lot of items, though their favourites are vehicles and weapons.

Often times these items end up in other jurisdictions, just as weapons and vehicles stolen from other jurisdictions end up in Camrose County or in Camrose.

Rural areas are easy targets because many people still do not lock doors, often leave keys in vehicles and sometimes it is difficult to secure certain out buildings. There are other issues with identifying equipment.

“A lot of it is untraceable,” said Gregorwich. “A tool box full of tools, it may be worth several hundred or several thousand dollars, but it is something that can be loaded up in a few moments and trucked away and there’s no way you can identify a set of wrenches or a set of tools. The opportunity for financial loss is pretty significant.”

The Camrose RCMP detachment has five officers and covers a large area from New Norway in the South to Hay Lakes in the North, and Bittern Lake in the West to Rosalind in the East.

The RCMP are calling on greater vigilance among rural residents. If people see something suspicious to give them a call. They have seen a spike on the tips line over the same January to October period, averaging 80 calls from 2013-15, and 140 the past two years. What this allows them to do is become more targeted in their patrols and this is how they often catch suspects.

“Rural Alberta is a very close-knit community, everyone knows their neighbours or who lives two blocks over and three acres down,” said Verbass, who noted they also work closely with the Battle River Rural Crime Watch Society. “Anything they don’t recognize we encourage they report because it could be a tip that is important to us.”

Camrose RCMP also shares intelligence with other RCMP and police detachments in a concerted effort to track down suspects.

Gregorwich, meanwhile, says rural municipalities are putting pressure on their MLAs to change the judicial system. He says both Wetaskiwin-Camrose MLA and Bruce Hinkley and Battle River-Wainwright MLA Wes Taylor have been receptive to their concerns but acknowledges change will take time.

“We all recognize that just saying the judicial system needs changing doesn’t mean it’s going to happen overnight,” said Gregorwich. “But if you can start to get an impetus going, then change can happen, hopefully sooner rather than later.”

jaldrich@postmedia.com