CAM-FM turns the dial back to country music

Camrose radio waves are once again purely the domain of country music.

CAM-FM 98.1 FM launched a format change on Thursday as they went back to their roots and became New Country 98.1 FM. Program director Jackie Rae Greening said the move from rock to country creates a more symbiotic relationship with their sister station on the AM dial, 840 CFCW.

“This is such a country music market, and on CFCW the newer country is not us. We wanted to have an avenue where we could play the Sam Hunts of the world and the Luke Bryans and the Thomas Rhetts and the Florida Georgia Lines,” she said. “We thought that, in this market, people have been growing up on country, from grandparents to parents to young kids, we felt new country would be embraced by the Camrose community.”

There has also been a slight reshuffling of the lineup with newcomer Stevie De La Rose taking over the weekday morning show from 6 a.m. to noon, Lucas Banack moving to the noon to 6 p.m. time slot and The Case Clarke Show with Roo Philips from 6-11 p.m.

The radio station will continue with all of their regular features, including broadcasting Camrose Kodiaks games. The big difference will be what is being broadcast between those segments. The Newcap Radio-owned station began broadcasting in 2003 as a country station before making the switch to adult contemporary 11 years ago.

Online feedback has been mixed, at best to the switch in formats, but pushback was expected to some degree. Greening, however, said she believes this is the best way forward with trending tastes in music shifting.

“You look at the new country, it’s sort of like today’s (adult contemporary), it’s that hot AC format that targets the younger (demographic),” she said. “What New Country is going to be, it’s all about community. You want to know what is happening in Camrose and area, you obviously read your paper, but then you also listen to 98.1 because we’re going to have it.”

