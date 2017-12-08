Animal skulls stolen from naturalist at park

Stephen Olson just wants his skulls back, though he’s not overly hopeful.

The Camrose naturalist works with local youths, home school groups and adults with an interest in learning more about survival and the great outdoors. To help with his lessons he uses many skulls and bones of rodents and other wildlife as teaching aids. On Nov. 25, while at Jubilee Park with a group of students, he had some of his best specimens stolen from a bin he had hidden under a picnic table.

He took to Facebook on Nov. 26 to talk about his loss and the story behind each of the skulls that had been taken.

“I needed some feeling of closure and to share those stories one last time,” said Olson in an interview with the Canadian. “With any petty theft it is very unlikely to uncover such items, if that happened I would be amazed and excited.”

All told the thief walked off with skulls of a snow shoe hare, a badger, two weasels, a great horned howl, and a red-tailed hawk. In their place a near empty vodka bottle was left.

Olson, 40, who owns and operates Magpie Nature Connection, has a personal story with each item that was in the bin, and it is that loss he is most frustrated about. Some of the skulls Olson had to painstakingly glue back together, like the badger which had been shot in the back of the head by a rancher.

“It’s the natural connection, it’s the stories with how you found it and the natural history of this specific animal and how it met its end and how it lived its life. All of that is connected with the emotional experience of finding such a thing.”

Olson makes regular trips with groups of kids to different parks and brushes throughout the region. This usually means bringing along items to show his pupils, followed by a guided tour off the beaten path through local woods. The idea is to get the students to look for wildlife that is not just put in front of them while walking a trail, but to observe them in their natural habitat and learn survival skills in the process.

He almost always returns his bin to his vehicle and locks it up before heading out on their hike. Except that Saturday. He figured it was secure where it was, and who would steal a box of animal skulls anyway? When he returned a couple of hours later the skulls were gone. It was not just a grab and dash, whoever took them had a good idea of what they were taking.

“Someone opened the bin, rifled through it top to bottom, finding what they wanted,” said Olson. “We only noticed because the skunk skull, which was the first one I ever collected, was lying on the ground. I suspect that they were in such a rush to stuff everything in their pocket that they dropped that one.”

The items were collected over the course of the last decade. He does not know if there is much of a market for these specimens and has no idea what they would be worth.

“Most people have a very visceral reaction when they see skulls,” said Olson. “It’s a reminder of death and most people cringe. Most nature lovers and death metal fans like such things and it’s just the right combination of someone who wasn’t disgusted by it and was attracted to it and has already gone as far to look into someone’s bin and then just took one step further and decided to take them.”

Olson has been a speaker at Augustana and has made presentations for other nature groups.

“These are artefacts that I have brought into classrooms and getting that reaction from kids getting that artefact in hand, it is just amazing to see kids make a connection that that was a creature,” he said.

Olson asks if people do see a collection like this that they contact him at 780-678-1325 or at magpienature@gmail.com. It will however, take him a while to move beyond this incident.

“Anytime somebody casually digs into your possessions, it is a shock. It breaks your mould of your day-to-day life,” said Olson. “It took several days just to get back on track. I couldn’t sleep, just thinking about it constantly. Not just the theft but that somebody disrespected you. That’s the hardest thing to deal with.”

