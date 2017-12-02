Fine Arts showcases classical music on schedule

The University of Alberta-Augustana Fine Arts Department has a busy schedule lined up for the rest of this academic year.

This includes plays, an art exhibit and several concerts which will feature piano, violin, choral singing and an orchestra.

“The classical series has the most appealing shows for the public, although we want as many people out as possible to all shows,” said Department of Fine Arts administrative assistant Valerie Bailey.

Augustana has partnered up with the Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre to present a classical series, sponsored by Tracy Brandingen RE/MAX Real Estate. This series has four shows left.

Tim Schantz and the Red Deer Symphony Orchestra will present the next performance in the classical series as they perform the immortal masterpiece, Handel’s Messiah, on Dec. 22 at the Lougheed.

The Augustana choirs will deliver their annual Christmas production at the Augustana Faith and Life Chapel on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. and on Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. The uplifting choral work and luxurious voices promise an unforgettable experience.

The Reside-Dawson Duo is next up with Flute magic on Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. The principal flute player of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Christine Reside, will be performing alongside piano player Terence Dawson.

Dawson is presenting a piano masterclass later that same day at 4:30 p.m. He is the principal pianist for the CBC Curio Ensemble and is also the artistic director and pianist of Vancouver’s celebrated Masterpiece Chamber Music Series.

The last performance of the classical series is Breaking Boundaries, presented by Soprano Kathleen Corcoran.

Corcoran is an international singer, educator and adjudicator. She posesses a warm, clear voice as well as an outstanding vocal range and she sings everything from opera to folksongs, which explains her diverse audience. For this concert, however, she will be performing classical music and will be accompanied by pianist Milton Schlosser as well as a variety of other artists.

There are many more shows to enjoy outside of this classical series.

Guillaume Tardif and Roger Admiral in Concert is at the Augustana Faith and Life Chapel on Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. This performance will showcase Tardif on violin and Admiral on piano. Tardif is the associate professor of violin and the string area coordinator at the Department of Music at Augustana. Admiral is known for his dedication to contemporary music and currently coaches contemporary chamber music at Augustana.

The students of Augustana have come together to combine musical theatre and opera for An Evening of Music for the Theatre at the Augustana Faith and Life Chapel on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. There will be an elegant musical production by the students, who will be accompanied by Admiral, as well as costumes, props, sound effects and a full set to enhance the experience.

For this academic year there is only one visual art show. The Augustana Student Grant Art Exhibition will be on April 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Augustana Ravine Studio Building (RS 030).The exhibition will include paintings, drawings, and sculptures by Augustana’s visual art students.

Augustana and Campus Saint-Jean choirs come together to perform a contemporary masterpiece of choir and orchestra on April 10 at 8 p.m. at the Lougheed Centre’s Cargill Theatre. The performance will be conducted by Dr. John Wiebe, Joy-Anne Murphy and Laurier Fagnan. Requiem for the Living by Dan Forrest, which has been performed worldwide, has received rave reviews.

The Augustana Choir’s Spring Concert is at 3 p.m. on April 29 at the Lougheed Centre’s Cargill Theatre. This is an annual concert that has been going on for more than 100 years and is geared for people of all ages.

For more information on shows, tickets and prices go to camroselive.ca or ualberta.ca/augustana/events/eventcalendar/