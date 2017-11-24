Kodiaks trade for goalie, defenceman

The Camrose Kodiaks continued to reshape their roster with three trades this past week.

The Alberta Junior Hockey League club acquired 19-year-old goalie Luke Lush from the La Ronge Ice Wolves of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and 19-year-old defenceman Nicholas Sutter of the Drumheller Dragons on Saturday, both for future considerations. To make room for the new players, they goalie Landon Pavlisin and defenceman Carson Lux to the Dryden Ice Dogs of the Superior International Junior Hockey League in Ontario, both of them are 18 year olds.

Both Sutter and Lush add much needed experience on the backend.

Lush was the reigning team MVP for the rebuilding Ice Wolves last season. The Sherwood Park native had a record of 3-27-0-1 with a 4.80 goals against average and a 0.895 save percentage, but he was hung out to dry on a regular basis, facing 45.65 shots per 60 minutes. He had requested a trade this season and had not played in three weeks.

He will now compete with 17-year-old Griffin Bowerman for time in net, though the rookie has played well in the last couple of weeks.

“I think we have a solid one-two punch,” said Kodiaks head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka. “That experience, as you know, makes a huge difference … it’s a calming influence.”

With Sutter, the Kodiaks have brought in a much-needed veteran presence on the back end. The six-foot-two, 209-pound Spruce Grove native should slide into their top four. In 106 games in the AJHL with the Olds Grizzlys, the Drayton Valley Thunder and the Dragons, Sutter has 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) and 147 penalty minutes.

“He’s just a solid penalty killer and a solid shut down defenceman,” said Rybalka. “He has great leadership and a great attitude.”

