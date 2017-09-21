The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings continued their strong Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference hockey season with two dominating wins over the Portage College Voyageurs.

The Vikings won 8-0 in Lac la Biche on Saturday and completed the sweep of the home-and-home series with a 6-0 win on Sunday at Encana Arena.

Pat Thompson-Gale led the way on Saturday with a hat trick while Zaine Walker, Owen Sobchak, Adam Osczevski, Dillan McCombie, and Evan Warmington each scored once and Zach deGraves recorded the shutout.

On Sunday, Carter Danczak scored three times and Warmington twice while Joe Tambasco added one more. Curtis Skip picked up the clean sheet between the pipes.

The Vikings are now 3-1-0 in four exhibition games and face off against two of the top senior AAA teams in the country this weekend, hosting the Stony Plain Eagles on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and then travelling to Lacombe to play the Generals on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Small steps forward

The Augustana Vikings men’s soccer team showed a measure of improvement this past weekend in Grande Prairie after a tough opening ACAC weekend against NAIT and Concordia.

Joseph Wagner picked up his first career shutout, making 17 saves in a 0-0 draw on Saturday before falling 3-0 on Sunday. Brandon Harvey made five saves for the Grande Prairie Regional College Wolves on Saturday and eight more on Sunday for the back-to-back blankings.

Blake Hoogestraat, Cameron Close and Zac Fischer all scored for GPRC.

The women had a bit tougher time in Grande Prairie, losing 7-1 on Saturday and 4-1 on Sunday. Rookie Demi Vermeer scored both of Augustana’s goals on the weekend.

Augustana is home this weekend, hosting The King’s University Eagles on Friday (women at 3 p.m., men at 5 p.m.) and the Keyano College Huskies on Saturday at 2 and 4 p.m.

