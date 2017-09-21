Terry Fox Run continues to inspire the world

Almost 100 people were at the Stoney Creek Centre to continue the Marathon of Hope in Camrose on Sunday.

The annual Terry Fox Run collected more than $3,700 amongst the 95 participants of all ages who took part in the annual fundraiser for cancer research. The run is now in its 36th year and has expanded to many countries around the world. Through 2016, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than

$715 million.

“It was a great turnout, they could do 3 or 5 or 8K, so they had a lot of options,” said Camrose site co-chairperson Ingrid Urberg. “Thousands of people across Canada are participating today, but Terry Fox Runs are organized in countries across the world, so it has become an international event.”

Most schools hold their own Terry Fox Runs and the event is always supported well by the community through sponsorships.

The story of Terry Fox is one that has resonated with people and inspired generations to fight against the deadly disease.

In 1977, it was discovered that Fox had a malignant tumour in his right leg, and it was amputated 15 centimetres above the knee.

In February of 1979, he began training for his Marathon of Hope with the goal of running across Canada to raise money and awareness for cancer research, and on April 12, 1980, Fox dipped his artificial leg into the Atlantic Ocean in St. John’s, Nfld., to begin his odyssey.

His goal was to run a marathon a day until he reached the Pacific Ocean. He dreamed of raising $1 from every Canadian for his cause.

Fox ran for 143 days and 5,373 kilometres before he was forced to stop just outside of Thunder Bay, Ont., as his cancer had spread to his lungs, requiring him to return to B.C. for more treatment.

Fox’s initial goal of $24.17 million was met through a telethon and other fundraising initiatives by February 1981.

On June 28, 1981, Fox died in New West Minster, B.C., but his story lived on. On Sept. 13 of that year, the first Terry Fox Run was held at 760 sites across Canada and around the world, attracting 300,000 runners and raising $3.5 million.

The run continues to grow and fund the cause today.

The run also fosters a community among those who participate, whether they run or walk.

“Afterwards people really sat down and visited, they didn’t just go, they visited and talked and took pictures,” said Urberg. “It’s the kind of community event that really brings people together.”

