Royals roll to season-opening win

Submitted

The Our Lady of Mount Pleasant Royals made a big statement in the first game of their six-man football league season, going on the road to beat the Caroline Cougars.

The Royals rode the chemistry of quarterback Will Knopf and running back Quinten Twomey to three touchdowns en route to a 35-25 win to kick off their second campaign on Thursday.

After Caroline scored on their opening drive, the Royals eventually responded with an 11-play, 85-yard drive that ended in a Dawson Twitchell score to tie the game at 6-6.

Mid-way through the second quarter, Knopf hooked up with Twomey on a 35-yard touchdown pass to put the Royals up 12-6. The Royals ended the half with Coletan Gusnowki sacking the Caroline quarterback in the end zone to go up 14-6 into the break.

The OLMP Offence came out firing on all cylinders in the second half taking the ball 64 yards on seven plays capped by a Twomey 12-yard catch in the end zone to stretch the lead to 20-6. Caroline responded with a 12-play drive for a touchdown to close the game to 20-12 after the third quarter.

In the fourth frame Knopf and Twomey connected on a 65-yard catch and run to stretch the lead to 28-12.

The Cougars hung on by taking the ensuing kickoff back 80 yards for a major to make the score 28-18. Caroline scored again to tighten the game to 28-25, but the Royals defence killed the rally with about three minutes left in the game as they recovered a fumble, to set up their offence in good position. The Royals ran down the clock down before Knopf finished it off with an 11-yard touchdown on a quarterback reverse.

The win gave the Royals a No. 10 placement on the Football Alberta weekly rankings. On Friday, they host the No. 9 Provost Panthers at 4 p.m. at Harry Andreassen Field.