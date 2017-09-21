Kodiaks crush Crusaders in matinee

Kodiaks 6, Crusaders 3

SHERWOOD PARK — Ryan Hartman and Brock Bremer continued their early season dominance as both scored twice in a 6-3 Camrose Kodiaks win over the Sherwood Park Crusaders Thursday afternoon.

Bremer, 18, added two assists in Sherwood Park to give him four points and seven overall (three goals, four assists) in his three Alberta Junior Hockey League contests. Hartman's two goals gives him four this season and five points overall.

Kyler Kupka and Tyler Schendel had the other two goals for Camrose while Griffin Bowerman made 33 saves in his first AJHL start and win.

The Crusaders got goals from Ryan McKinnon, Ty Readman and Rylan Stewart while Sam Burford made 22 saves in the loss.

The Kodiaks started fast with Hartman scoring at 1:16 on the power play from Zach Vinnell and Nic Correale. Bremer made it 2-0 from Matt Gervais at 7:19 and Schendel pushed it to a three-goal lead at 18:18 from Kendall and Bremer. McKinnon, at least temporarily stopped the bleeding with a goal at 19:03.

The Kodiaks returned to their scoring ways with Bremer's second goal at 2:21 of the middle frame from Gervais and Kendall, before Readman cut the lead again with an unassisted marker at 10:01. Four-and-a-half minutes later, however, and Kupka restored the Kodiaks' lead from Gervais and Bremer.

Stewart scored at 4:42 of the third period on the power play for Sherwood Park, but that's as close as they got as Hartman iced it with an unassisted empty netter at 19:58.

The Kodiaks finished 2-for-6 with the man advantage, while the Crusaders were 1-for-6.

The Kodiaks (2-0-1) host the Whitecourt Wolverines (1-1-1) on Saturday at 7 p.m.

