Double golf gold for OLMP

The Our Lady of Mount Pleasant Royals golf team is heading off to 1A/2A provincials after winning both the boys and girls team competitions at Silver Creek Golf Course on Monday.

In all reality, it wasn’t even close.

The OLMP boys’ won gold with a team score of 228, 22 shots better than Central Alberta Christian High School out of Lacombe and Central High Sedgewick Public School, who tied at 250.

The best round of the day was Forestburg’s Zack Walker, who was competing on his own, who shot a 71. OLMP’s Mason Kucy was second with a 74 and his teammate Levi Osterwalder was third with a 75. Kobe Other OLMP boy’s included Kobe Charchun who shot an 89 and Chevan Mackenzie with a 95.

Jenna Sand and OLMP ran away with gold in the girl’s division as well, firing a team score of 318, besting David Thompson High School (369) and Forestburg (436).

Sand was the only female golfer to break 100, firing an 86, while Innisfail’s Kayla Ainscough shot 109 and Edgerton’s Janae Wildeboer shot 112.

Sand’s teammates also played well, Kessler Freadrich shot a 119, Kady Isnor a 121, and Delaney Warkentin a 150.

Provincials go Monday and Tuesday at The Links in Spruce Grove and the Stony Plain Golf Course.