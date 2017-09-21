City Chase raises funds, awareness for Open Door

Seventeen groups of super heroes, pirates and workout warriors took to the streets of Camrose on Saturday to raise money for the Open Door Association.

The first ever Camrose City Chase raised $3,860 for the youth outreach organization as 68 people, dressed in themes of all manner, made their way to organizations and businesses throughout the city to conquer tasks at each stop.

The big winner, however, are those who rely on Open Door.

“I met one of the clients who was helping out with timing, and he said it was life changing for him to have (open Door) in Camrose,” said organizer Christine Dietz. “It gives me goosebumps. I think it’s due to the fact many of us take for granted a roof, food and parents.

“The stories I hear from the people who are benefitting from there, they celebrate getting a job interview or finishing high school … we don’t even think about that for our own kids, we just think it is normal.”

The day was also about having some fun while shining a light on Open Door. There were 12 stops all around the city, which included challenges like a hose dummy drag at the firehall, a putting challenge at the Camrose Golf Course, a floatation toss at the aquatic centre and a hockey skills challenge put on by the Camrose Kodiaks at the Recreation Centre.

“It’s been super fun, way more fun than I expected,” said Jilisa Chenard of team Rultznards. “We all are really competitive and we all like to win, so we’ve gone pretty hard and had some good team strategy.

“The hockey stage was pretty hard because none of us have ever played before, so that took us a while.”

For Trina Harrison and the rest of her teammates on Team We Thought They Said Rum … Arrrgh! — Keely Nelson, Tara Morrow and Alicia Dewald — there was no question which event was the most difficult, and that was the fitness test at MVM Fitness and Marital Arts.

“It was difficult but it was awesome,” said Harrison. “We had to do 100 punches, 100 kicks, 100 knees, six wall balls without dropping it and throwing at a target and knocking things down.”

The night wrapped up with an outdoor party at Tish’s Fashions in Downtown Camrose, complete with Park ‘N Bite hot dog food truck to supply food for the night. There prizes and awards were dished out with the E-Lemonators — Jamie Black, Mark Cusak, and Heather and Isaac Verbaas — finishing first in the Amazing Race inspired Camrose City Chase. Best costumes went to The Jones, who turned back the clocks to the 1980s, complete with fanny packs, short basketball shorts and neon workout gear. The Escape Squad won best venue by vote.

Most importantly for Dietz the almost assuredly be back for round two next year. They were just hoping to get at least 10 teams signed up for this first year, next year they have their sights on selling out all 20 spots.

At this rate, that should not be a problem.

“There was positive feedback like crazy, we’ve got teams wanting to register again for next year already,” said Dietz. “It was awesome.”

