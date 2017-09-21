CCHS Trojans fall to Warriors

The Camrose Composite High School Trojans football team has a bit of soul searching to do.

The Trojans were routed 41-6 in their home-opener by the Frank Maddock Warriors out of Drayton Valley on Friday, as a string of costly mistakes killed them on the scoreboard in the second half.

“The adjustments were there, we just didn’t execute,” said Trojans head coach Adam Belanger. “The guys know how to play it, we were prepared for what they were going to throw at us.”

The Trojans held in through the first two quarters, trailing 7-0 at the break, but things went south in the third quarter.

With the Trojans backed up in their own end, a missed lateral to the running back in their end zone was recovered and the Warriors’ Austin Hunt made the score 13-0 after the extra point was blocked.

Trojans running back Nick Ioanidis returned the kickoff deep into the Warriors’ end but it was called back on an illegal block. A few plays later Jade Vaness took a pass 45 yards to the CCHS end zone and a converted two-point conversion made it 21-0.

Frank Maddock ended the quarter by scoring on a 25-yard sweep on a third and nine to go up 27-0.

It was game over from there. Drayton Valley added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter before Dorian Gibbs stopped the bleeding for CCHS, scoring on a five-yard plunge, two plays after he took a Teryll Sherman pass 41 yards down to the Frank Maddock 10-yard-line.

The score was CCHS’s first of the season which will give them some momentum heading into their game in Sylvan Lake today against the HJ Cody Lakers at 4:40 p.m.

“It was really important to get there,” said Belanger. “Dorian made a really nice catch and run, Tyrell delivered it on time, put it right in his hands and Dorian ran with it. Thought he was going to score right there, but the guy made a good play, recovered off it and we were able to punch it in.”

