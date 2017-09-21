Bremer makes great first impression on Kodiaks

Camrose Kodiaks rookie forward Brock Bremer is taking the long way to get back home.

The pint-sized offensive dynamo from Forest Lake, Minn., was sold on the idea of Canadian junior hockey as the best way to get an NCAA scholarship. All it took was one call from the Kodiaks and he was on the next flight to Alberta.

It didn’t take long for him to make an impact with his new team. Bremer, 18, scored three points in the Alberta Junior Hockey League lid lifter in Drumheller in a 5-3 win over the Dragons on Friday and was a constant threat in their 3-2 overtime loss on Saturday to open up Encana Arena in Camrose against Drumheller.

“A couple of guys from my high school came up to this league, and they said nothing but good things about the hockey and development and getting to the next level which would be the NCAA,” he said.

The generously listed five-foot-10, 170-pound winger has slick hands and speed to burn and has the potential to be a difference maker for the Kodiaks.

In his junior year of high school hockey with Hill Murray School, he scored 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 25 games. In his senior season last year, he notched 40 points (19-21-40) in 25 games.

It’s not just the offensive side of his game that Kodiaks head coach and general manager likes about Bremer, as he showed no hesitation in throwing him out on the ice in the final minute of regulation and in overtime on Saturday.

“When you see someone like that, he’s only going to make everyone around him better,” said Rybalka. “He comes from a very good program down in Minnesota, they love their hockey.”

Bremer is another American player dug up by new associate coach Nigel Dube who scouted him while coaching with the Minot Minotauros of the North American Hockey League.

One of the big knocks on Bremer is his lack of size, but as he says “He’s heard it all his life.” Instead, there is a new generation of talent breaking down the doors of the NHL paving the way for smaller, skilled players. His immediate goal of a college scholarship is certainly more attainable. One of the players that is paving the way that he looks up to is Colorado forward Rocco Grimaldi, who at five-foot-six and 166 pounds is tearing up the American Hockey League and trying to clinch a spot in the NHL.

“He’s shorter than me and he made his way up there and so I just pattern my game after him,” said Bremer.

He certainly made a good first impression in Camrose, and what was three out of four points on opening weekend for the club was very nearly a sweep.

With Saturday’s game in overtime, the Kodiaks and Dragons traded chances, until Drumheller started a two-on-one rush back into the Camrose end. Drumheller’s Andrew Kartusch feathered a cross-crease pass to Brett Edwards and put the puck on net.

Referee Ray McCarthy signalled the goal, but the red-light never went on. Rybalka was told the puck went up under the cross bar and out, but Rybalka says it hit the post and stayed out. Video released on the Kodiaks’ Twitter feed appears to back up the head coach’s claim. The ref, however, never consulted with the goal judge before confirming his call, ending the game.

“It’s ironic that you have meetings that you might as well use (the goal judge), because what’s the point? Even if you are supposedly 100 per cent positive it went in, to me you should go ask a goal judge,” said Kodiaks head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka.

Tyler Schendel and Ryan Hartman scored for the Kodiaks while Troy Dudley and Brady Risk also scored for Drumheller.

Landon Pavlisin ended the game with 36 saves for the Kodiaks while Hunter Virostek made 27 saves in the Drumheller net.

In Friday’s 5-3 win, Bremer lead the Kodiaks with three points – one goal and two assists – while Matt Dykstra, Brennan Davis, Ryan Hartman and Jacob Kendall into an empty net also scored. Pavlisin made 22 saves in the win.

Markus Boguslavsky, Tyson Scott and Tyler Kreklewich replied for Drumheller as Virostek took the loss, making 16 saves on 17 shots in relief of Dane Dow who stopped six of nine shots before being pulled at 12:47 of the opening frame.

The Kodiaks are in Sherwood Park on Thursday for a noon game against the Crusaders, and return to Camrose on Saturday to play the Whitecourt Wolverine at 7 p.m.

