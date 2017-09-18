BRSD needs trustee nomination for Camrose

Battle River School Division is looking for more candidates for Ward 1 in the City of Camrose.

As of the Monday noon deadline, only Norm Erickson had filed papers to run for one of two open trustee positions. The nomination process will be opened once again Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon for that ward only, and the process will continue until the end of the week and the nomination position is filled. Erickson is not awarded the seat by acclimation, as if more than one person puts their name forward with the nomination window open, then there will be an election.

If no one else puts their name forward, then the school board will have to go to the Ministry of Education to see what the next step is.

The last time this happened was 10 years ago in one of the rural wards, but it was filled on the Thursday.

"We think it's an important part of the process to have members of the community who have an interest in education be voices at the table," said BRSD community relations advisor Diane Hutchinson. "It's part of the democratic process of our country to be able to invite input."

There are four wards in the division and each ward has two trustees. Candidates have until Tuesday at noon to with draw their names, all current nominations are unofficial until then.

In Ward 2 for Beaver County East Lyle Albrecht was elected through acclamation, but in Beaver County West there will be an election as Ruth Baerg, Neil Hard and Zsuszanna Hemperger all filled papers.

In Ward 3 Camrose County North, Karen Belich, John Girvan and Penny Martin have all filed papers, while in Camrose County South Kendall Severson will be elected through acclamation.

In Ward 4 Flagstaff County, there will be no ballot as board chairperson Laurie Skori was the only nomination in the East and Jeffrey Kimball was the only nomination in the West.

There are four current trustees who are retiring as Rebecca Heiberg of Beaver County West is stepping down after three terms while Lorrie Sitler of Camrose, Tracee Boast Radley of Flagstaff County East and Susan Chromik of Flagstaff County West are all stepping down after one term.

