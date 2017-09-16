Dragons steal Kodiaks home opener

Dragons 3, Kodiaks 2 (OT)

The Camrose Kodiaks left their home opener feeling a little bit robbed.

With 10 seconds remaining in overtime, the Drumheller Dragons raced down the ice on a two-on-one. Dragons defenceman Andrew Kartusch sent a cross-crease pass in tight to forward Brett Edwards who fired the puck towards the Kodiaks' net.

This is where it all gets a little murky.

Referee Ray McCarthy ruled the puck deflected off of Kodiaks goalie Landon Pavlisin and under the cross bar before bouncing back out. The Kodiaks, however, are adamant that the puck hit the cross bar and stayed out, as evidenced by the puck bouncing outwards. The goal light never went on and the judge was never consulted by the officials, who ruled it a good goal, as the Dragons won 3-2.

"It's ironic that you have meetings that you might as well use (the goal judge), because what's the point? Even if you are supposedly 100 per cent positive it went in, to me you should go ask a goal judge," said Kodiaks head coach and general manager Boris Rybalka.

Tyler Schendel and Ryan Hartman scored for the Kodiaks while Troy Dudley and Brady Risk also scored for Drumheller.

Pavlisin ended the game with 36 saves while Hunter Virostek made 27 saves in the Drumheller net.

The Kodiaks opened the scoring at 5:29 of the second period as Tyler Schendel finished off a pretty passing play with Kyler Kupka to beat Virostek to the glove side. The Dragons tied it up on the power play at 16:17, but Hartman restored the one-goal lead for Camrose at 19:15 of the frame.

Risk tied the game up 1:50 of the third period.

The two teams traded opportunities for the remainder of the period and overtime.

The Kodiaks finished 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Dragons were 1-for-5.

The Kodiaks still managed to pull three out of a possible four points out of the weekend, winning the opening contest 5-3 in Drumheller on Friday night.

Rookie Brock Bremer lead the Kodiaks with three points – one goal and two assists – while Matt Dykstra, Brennan Davis, Ryan Hartman and Jacob Kendall into an empty net also scored. Pavlisin made 22 saves in the win.

Markus Boguslavsky, Tyson Scott and Tyler Kreklewich replied for Drumheller as Virostek took the loss, making 16 saves on 17 shots in relief of Dane Dow who stopped six of nine shots before being pulled at 12:47 of the opening frame.

The Kodiaks are in Sherwood Park on Thursday for a noon game against the Crusaders, and then return to Camrose on Saturday to play the Whitecourt Wolverine at 7 p.m.

"Now we get more practice in on the penalty kill, the power play, the D Zone and we just want to keep working on our speed," said Rybalka. "Coach Nigel (Dube) and coach Blair (Becker) have done a great job in our practices right now keeping that up to where we can keep our strength as our speed … We're pleased with where we are at but we also know there is a lot to do."

