Wagner getting an education in playing goal

The Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference may not be the most advisable time to learn to play goal, but that is not stopping Joseph Wagner from giving it the ol’ college try.

The second-year University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings men’s soccer player spent his first year on the club as a reserve defender. When starting goalie John Aitken graduated this past spring, however, the Vikings suddenly had a big hole to fill, and Wagner was more than willing to give it a shot.

He was thrown into the lake without a life preserver against two of the ACAC’s top teams on the weekend, and played well despite the Vikings losing 4-1 in Saturday’s home opener to the powerhouse NAIT Ooks and 6-0 to the University of Concordia Thunder in Edmonton on Sunday.

“We’ve got a great D line which helped me out a lot,” said the Provost product, who actually was out of competitive soccer altogether before joining the club last year. “We had some pre-season games so I kind of knew what I was getting into, but they’re a good team.”

Against NAIT, he made four saves on eight shots. Against Concordia, he was under duress for most of the match, making 10 saves on 16 shots.

It was a tough assignment for his first regular season action, but he has been fearless since taking on the challenge, playing aggressively and using his athleticism to his advantage.

“He played great,” said Vikings head coach Tom McManus. “He’s very physical and strong in what he does and he has great hands.”

It has been difficult to learn on the fly but he is committed to making the most of his one year in the Vikings net, as he will likely be continuing his education elsewhere next year with a business management degree in his pocket.

“The first stepping stones are tough, but after that it’s a lot better and I’m having a lot of fun with it now,” said Wagner. “The toughest thing to learn is just going with your gut and sticking with your decision, because if you don’t do that you’re going to get beat a lot of the time.”

Jaeden Norton scored the lone goal for Augustana on Saturday.

The Vikings were a beat-up team after playing the Ooks on Saturday while the Thunder laid in wake with the day off. But it was still a marked improvement for Augustana after losing 7-0 to NAIT in the opener last season.

“I was just really happy with the way the guys stuck in and worked hard to get done what was needed,” said McManus following Saturday’s game.

The women also had a tough start to the weekend, losing 7-1 to NAIT on Saturday and 6-0 to Concordia on Sunday.

The season did not start off well as NAIT scored five goals in the opening half, but the Vkings played solid in the second half, including Tara Berger scoring on a free kick from just outside the box at 71:34.

“That’s the first goal we’ve scored against this team in four years,” said Paul Stone following Saturday’s loss. “To score against a team that finished second a couple of times at nationals … and to have some periods of play where we played pretty well, were happy.”

The Vikings are on the road this weekend to play the Grande Prairie Regional College Wolves on Saturday and Sunday.

NOTES — The Vikings cross-country running team performed well in the first grand prix race of the ACAC season, winning team bronze in both the men’s and women’s races in Edmonton. Matt Martin was the top Viking in the men’s 8 kilometre race, finishing the course in 31 minutes and seven seconds and in fourth place. Braden Gourley was 19th (40:01), Lukas Visser was 20th (40:35), Kai Johnsen was 21st (42:35), and Jackson Sweder was 24th (43:46). Emily McIlroy was the top Viking in the women’s 6Km race, finishing fourth (26:48), while Mackenzie Grove was 15th (29:22), Tayla Koerber was 22nd (33:19), Lina Lim 25th (34:01), Annika Olesen 28th (36:39) and Kylie Peake 30th (37:48).

jaldrich@postmedia.com