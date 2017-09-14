Vikings set for ACAC North Regional tournament

Michael Harrison has one goal in mind this golf season, finishing in the top 20 at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association championships.

The University of Alberta-Augustana Viking was named an all-Canadian in his rookie season in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Association season in 2015-16 while finishing 32nd at nationals. Last fall he finished 34th in the country. This summer he finished tied for 23rd the Alberta Amateur at Ponoka and advanced to the Canadian Amateur in at the Toronto Golf Club where he just missed the cut.

He is hoping that momentum carries over into the ACAC season.

“The higher you finish the more doors can open for you going forward from there,” said the third-year kinesiology student.

Harrison, 22, also played in the Maple Leaf Junior Tour’s new collegiate division. He won the Alberta Season Opener in Lethbridge May 6-7, placed second at the IMG Academy Junior Worlds Qualifier on May 13-14 in Carstairs, finishing third at the Red Deer College Tournament in June 10-11, won at Heritage Pointe Golf and Country Club on July 24-25, and took top spot at the International Players Championship at Jasper Park Lodge Golf Resort Aug. 14-16. All totalled he finished 12th in the national Order of Merit standings.

Augustana is hosting the first regional competition this ACAC season at the Camrose Golf Course this weekend, it is a course Harrison knows well. The Camrose native has played just about every day of every summer for the last decade — roughly about 1,000 times.

When they talk about course knowledge, he knows every inch of the 6,139-yard track.

“The conditions are great,” said Harrison, who also won the club championship this year. “They’ve been watering it a lot, so the course has stayed really green and the greens are smooth and fast as ever, which is the main thing you want.”

Harrison is the top player among the five men’s golfers on this year’s Vikings team, which also includes Braden Clarkson, Darion Geddes Craig Lynes and Carson Roche.

Last year they missed the podium at the CCAA Championship at Fox Meadow Golf Club in Charlottetown, P.E.I., with Harrison as the top finisher at 13-over-par for the three-day tournament. Chase Martin was two shots back in a tie at 38. They qualified for nationals by finishing second overall as a team at the ACAC championships, this year due to funding, they must win provincials to book their tickets for Ontario. It does not, however, change expectations.

“I really think our chances are very good this year, our expectations are high and having the first tournament here at the club really helps too,” said coach Bill Penny, adding both Clarkson and Geddes work at the golf course. “They know the course inside-out.”

The women’s team is still very much in developmental mode.

There are just two players on the roster — Cienna Hewitt in her second year and Darcie Benoit in her third year — but both have the potential to push the team onto the ACAC podium, despite missing it last year.

“Both of them have showed tremendous improvement each year so we’re hoping that we will be able to count their scores … and that will put us in the standings,” said Penny, noting in college golf you have three women’s golfers and count the top two scores.

Hewitt can drive the ball almost as far as some of the men, while Benoit has focused on her putting to help climb the rankings.

Benoit has been working hard this summer to improve her game, getting out on to her home course — Lakeside Golf and Country Club in Eaglesham — every day. Putting in the right amount of work has been a maturation process for the third-year Viking.

“It’s tough, especially that I live five hours away and don’t have Bill to help coach, but I think the idea of just wanting to improve my score helps me get out there every day,” said Benoit, who was named the Vikings’ most improved player last season.

Developing women’s golf is a problem for most ACAC programs, said Penny. As golf pro at the Camrose Golf Club, Penny has a number of girls in his junior program and at Our Lady of Mount Pleasant’s academy. The trick is getting them to stay with golf through high school and graduation.

“Everybody strives to get more girls in the game,” said Penny. “We have a lot of girls in that 7-12 year-old bracket, but it’s difficult.”

The ACAC North Regionals will feature RDC, Portage College, Olds College, MacEwan University, and Medicine Hat College teeing off on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. The South Regionals are Sept. 23 and 24 at Desert Blume Golf Club in Medicine Hat while the ACAC championships are Set. 30 to Oct. 1 at RedTail Landing in Nisku.

