The Camrose Kodiaks and Jeanne and Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre are teaming for a free screening of Despicable Me 3 and a barbecue.

The Sept. 17 collaboration is in an effort to help kick off both the Kodiaks’ season and the upcoming production season at the Lougheed Centre.

“It’s a great partnership,” said Lougheed Centre general manager. “It’s to do something really fun for the community. We came up with this idea to have a community event to bring people here, to not only experience something here at the theatre but also to come in and hear what the Kodiaks are doing and to do it together.”

This is all about connecting with a fan base for the Kodiaks. They will be running the barbecue outside the Lougheed Centre for ticket holders. This has been a concentrated effort by the club to be more involved with the community. Last weekend they hosted their second annual Rock the Road street hockey tournament and last year they held a skills competition with the University of Alberta-Augustana and Camrose Minor Hockey.

“It’s huge for us,” said Kodiaks assistant coach and media coordinator Matt Hunter. “We’re ambassadors in the community, we’re here for the kids whenever they need it. For us to put on an event like this with the Lougheed Centre, I think it’s great for the community and it should be a lot of fun for us as well.”

The timing worked out perfect for the Lougheed Centre to get Despicable Me 3, the fourth movie of the franchise (there was also a Minion spinoff movie). The movie just left theatres and has not been released on Blu-Ray or DVD yet.

“We are able to get pre-released films but timing is often challenging, sometimes you don’t know when they will be coming out,” said Beach. “It’s a great film and it’s great for families.”

The barbecue starts at 12:30 p.m. with the movie at 2 p.m. Tickets for the event are free, but required. Organizers only ask that if you get a ticket ad are not able to use it that you return it so someone else can use it.

“When we have done free events in the past, we’ve had a few seats left empty,” said Beach.

“We typically always have a wait list of people who really want to come. If you don’t come then it means a different family didn’t get to come.”

