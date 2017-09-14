Kodiaks building for run at AJHL championship

Camrose Kodiaks general manager and head coach Boris Rybalka had a busy off-season re-sculpting the club, and in the days before the campaign’s opening face off he was still actively working the phones.

Through their Alberta Junior Hockey League training camp and exhibition games, it was clear the Kodiaks still have some holes to fill on the back end. For a team with championship aspirations, he wants to fill those holes sooner rather than later.

“Defensively, we know we’re young. It’s been no secret that we’ve been trying to get a D-man or two. Guys know that also, and yet we like what the guys have been doing on the back end. We’ve been pleased with the rookies coming in,” said Rybalka. “But at the end of the day, when you’ve been doing this for a while, it’s September and you know what it’s going to take to keep playing in May.”

The Kodiaks may be one of the deepest teams in the AJHL up front, loaded with speed and skill.

They are returning a number of top forwards, including Kyler Kupka (13 goals, 15 assists, 28 points in 34 games), Nic Correale (9-33-42 in 57 games), Jacob Kendall (7-7-14 in 51 games), Ryan Hartman (18-17-35 in 51 games), and Tate Coughlin (6-7-17 in 21 games). They have also added weapons by way of trade, including Matt Dykstra from the Sherwood Park Crusaders (18-34-52 in 59 games), and Carson (12-11-23) and McKenzie Welke from the Yorkton Terriers (10-12-22). They have also had a several young rookies come in and show they belong, like Colson Gengenbach out of Edmonton, Tyler Schendel out of Wildwood, Brock Bremer from Forest Lake, Minn., Drew Coughlin from Victoria, and Daine Milgate out of Camrose.

“We’ve got as good of forwards as any team that I’ve played on or against in a long time,” said Correale, who is in his final year of eligibility and looking for a scholarship to a post-secondary program. “We’ll definitely try to score off the rush and use our speed to our advantage.”

For Kendall, 19, coming back for a second year with the club, he knew heading in he needed to work hard in the summer to hold on to his spot and to earn more playing time. While working out with former Kodiak Jeremy Beirens, he put on 10 pounds of muscle in attempt to improve his speed and his strength.

“This year you kind of know what to expect, being here last year you kind of go through the motions and figure everything out,” said the six-foot-two, 190-pounder.

One of the big issues evident throughout camp is they may be a little too young defensively and in net.

They are returning only two members of their defensive corps from last season — Matt Gervais (3-15-18 in 60 games) and Zach Vinnell (3-24-27 in 52 games). Rybalka did add Cale Chalifoux (0-10-10 in 44 games) in a trade with the Calgary Canucks but now are currently leaning on four rookies to fill out the final seven spots on the blue-line: Garret Glaspy (Denver), Nick Mantai (Camrose), Brennan Davis (Camrose), and Caleb Biensch (Unity, Sask.).

Some of the defensive issues may be fixed just by finally having the opportunity to practice and install systems and forming consistent pairings.

Chalifoux says it is just a matter of players learning their roles and positions and jelling on the back end.

“There’s going to be growing pains, there’s lots of new faces, lots of young guys and we’re all just trying to get things figured out,” he said. “We’re just starting to get into our systems and I think eventually it will all come together.”

In net, Rybalka still wouldn’t name an opening day starter, but did say that someone’s experience on the team did not guarantee ice time. As of Monday, the Kodiaks were down to three goalies, rookies Landon Pavlisin and Griffin Bowerman and returning back-up goalie Joey May.

Pavlisin was the best out of the three of them during the pre-season, however, that was with a rotating line up in place and without any systems installed. But Rybalka liked how he handled the chaos flowing around him.

“The game is mental, sports are mental, who’s mentally strong?” said Rybalka. “Goaltenders, you can magnify it more. They’re on the ice for 60 minutes, they might have 10 shots in a game, they might have 45 shots in a game. The goalies split a lot … every time Pavlisin was in the net it was one goal or no goals, and that’s a big thing. He showed well in that he was relaxed and calm.”

The Kodiaks open the season on Friday in Drumheller and then host them on Saturday in their home opener at the Encana Arena at 7 p.m.

The Dragons won their exhibition match up 8-5 on Aug. 31. The Kodiaks are expecting a tough two games to kick the season off.

“They’re definitely a hard-hitting, hard-playing team, that’s how they always have been and how they always will be,” said Correale. “You just have to be ready from the drop of the puck when you come to the rink ... to take a hit to make a play.”

The Kodiaks will have some pre-game festivities on Saturday before the game with a tailgate barbecue and other family-oriented activities, all starting at 5 p.m.

jaldrich@postmedia.com