Corb Lund bringing solo show back to Camrose

One of Alberta’s favourite sons is coming home for a tour this fall and he will be making a stop in the Rose City.

Country singer Corb Lund will be playing the Bailey Theatre for the second November in a row as part of his B.S. with C.L. tour announced on Tuesday.

The 17-city show across Western Canada hits Camrose on Nov. 21 and is being billed as an “evening of western conversation, songs and stories” with Lund going solo on stage.

Bailey Theatre Programming Committee member Geraint Osborne said this time the show is actually planned to be that way.

“We couldn’t find an opening act last year, so Corb opened for himself,” he said in a press release. “It was a cool first set of him playing guitar and telling stories. It worked so well that he decided to do a whole show solo this year.”

Lund has been busy touring Atlantic Canada and through Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Montana and New York City earlier this year.

The format of this solo tour will allow him to interact with fans as he tells stories and in between song.

“Playing with my band is great, but doing solo shows is a totally different experience that allows me to be more creative and interact with the audience in a whole new way,” said Lund in a press release. “It’ll be a lot of fun, too.”

Lund has released nine albums, including his latest album Things That Can’t Be Undone in 2015, which peaked at No. 8 on the Canadian charts. His album Hair In My Eyes Like a Highland Steer won a Juno Award in 2006 for Roots and Traditional Album of the Year, and has been nominated for the award four other times. He also has 11 Canadian Country Music Association Awards to his name, among many other awards and nominations.

jaldrich@postmedia.com