Augustana innovation paying off with students

For the University of Alberta-Augustana the balance of students enrolled at the post-secondary institution is almost more important than the overall number.

There is a small increase in overall growth this year but it was a very controlled increase. The school is at its second highest population over the last eight years but they managed to keep it at the high-end of their desired target. Dean Allen Berger tasked assistant dean Tim Hanson of keeping overall enrollment between 1,025 and 1,050, and he got it to 1,051.

The key stat, however, is that there are 750 returning students and 301 new students. Last year the ratio was 689:344.

“That’s a really positive figure for us because we wanted to make first year classes smaller and we wanted to make senior classes a little larger — at least we wanted to do a better job of filling low-enrolled senior classes,” said Berger.

“This redistribution for us is incredibly healthy.”

It is not as if the school could not have had higher numbers, either. The school turned away roughly 100 students who were otherwise qualified for courses at the university, but there was no space for them.

Berger does say the school, as situated now facility-wise could expand to 1,200 students — as it calls for in their five-year growth plan — but would require the financial backing of the province and the University of Alberta. To do so, they would need to increase faculty and programming, and shoot for an 850-350 split on returning and new students.

“We need the staff to teach the students and you can only fit so many students inside a bio laboratory,” said Hanson.

There is a fundamental change that students were introduced to this year at Augustana as the school moved to a brand-new calendar. The new calendar has gone away from the traditional fall and winter semesters, and instead each semester is broken up into a three-week block and an 11-week session. During the block students will take only one intensive course. For first year students this is a lecture course that gets them right into the rhythm of the university. For returning students it is generally a more hands on or heavy research course. All students will take three or four courses in their 11-week session.

What this does is take the pressure off of students taking five courses simultaneously. They still get their hours and credits in, but it is arranged differently.

For Berger, the hybrid calendar is an example of why the University of Alberta last year said it was a priority “to ensure that Augustana is strengthened as a leading liberal arts college and as a living laboratory for teaching and learning innovation for the betterment of the entire university.”

“A university of 40,000-some-odd students is like a battleship, it’s pretty hard to turn on a dime,” said Berger. “We’re a small motor boat down here in Camrose, and it’s a lot easier to bring the entire faculty and staff together around a vision of change, a vision of how to improve the undergraduate experience.”

One of the other major changes to improve student experience at the school this year is the unification of student support services in one building. This means if someone needs help with English as a second language, or tutoring or counselling, everything is now located in one spot or learning commons, as opposed to throughout campus.

“It provides one-stop service for our students,” said Hanson.

This is also helping to trail-blaze another pilot project for the university. They have set aside a student house in their land bank on 47 Street as a petri dish for a student-led initiative. The idea is to make the house more than just a place where they put their head down at night and have dinner. The house itself is going to be a learning centre, where they live together, study together complete an approved research project together. The project this year is to look at all different aspects of student wellness, focusing on a different aspect each month.

This could be a blueprint for future construction of a new resident hall.

The innovation taking place at the school is an effective tool in their recruiting of faculty as they bring new ideas and talents to the school. Approximately 25 per cent of their teaching faculty is new within the last three years, including seven new members for this fall.

“In seven searches we batted seven for seven, we got our first-choice candidate in every single faculty search, and that’s an extraordinary record we’re extremely proud of,” said Berger. “That suggests to us that Augustana’s reputation is getting out there.”

