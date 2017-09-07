Register for 55 community groups

If you’re wondering what there is to do in Camrose, head over to the field house on Thursday.

The 11th annual Community Registration Night has 55 different groups and organizations booked for tables, giving local residents a one-stop perusing of almost everything going on in the city.

The night goes from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

“Every year we invite people to come and talk about volunteer opportunities or sports, learning, recreation, art, and opportunities for children and their parents that are available in Camrose,” said Camrose and Area Adult Learning Council executive director Diane McLaren. “We have so many different things available and lots of times people don’t really know what all they can become involved in.”

The night usually attracts more than 1,000 to check out the participating community organizations currently registered for the night. This includes a few new ones like the Canadian Association for Disabled Skiing. Other returning groups include the Rotary Clubs, Girl Guides, Probus Club of Camrose, the Camrose Spirals Jump Rope Club, and Special Olympics Camrose.

The night is geared for people of all ages, whether they’re new to town or have been here for years, chances are if you have a hole in your schedule, you will find something to fill it on Thursday.

“Most people who live here have no idea how many cool things there are to get involved in,” said McLaren. “It’s a great way to meet people. Everyone is there and you can go around to all of the different tables and if you want to register for something there that night, you can, or if you just want to get some information so you can register later.”

For more information, go to www.camroselearning.com.

