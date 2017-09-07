Quiet summer for city fire department

While wildfires continue to burn in B.C. it was a quite summer for Camrose fire fighters.

The Camrose Fire Department responded to just a couple of structure fires and no grass fires over the summer months.

“Grassfires and campfires and firepits and barbecues, everything went smooth for us,” said Camrose Fire Department Chief Peter Krich. “This spring, which is typically our grassfire season we had a couple of calls, but throughout the summer we’ve been very quiet.”

The department, however, is gearing up for a potentially more difficult fall if conditions continue to stay dry. Still, Krich says they are not as dry as they are in Southern Alberta.

He is preaching continued vigilance regarding dry conditions by the community as they head into Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 8-17.

“We do commend the community for their due diligence with what we try to promote on the fire safety and education,” said Krich. “It seems to be the message is getting across and people are more aware about what is happening in our community and are a lot safer around those type of situations.”

