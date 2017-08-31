Wilkinsons reuniting with tour stop at the Bailey

Canadian country music act, The Wilkinsons will be gracing the Bailey Theatre stage this Friday.

Starting out in 1997, The Wilkinsons consisted of Amanda Wilkinson, brother Tyler, and father Steve. They found success early on with hit single “26 Cents” in 1998 which topped the Canadian country music charts and was in the top five U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs. The Grammy nominated group also have smash hits “Fly (The Angel Song)” which reached number one in Canada again, and “Jimmy’s Got a Girlfriend” which appeared in the American Top 40.

In the late 2000s, The Wilkinsons disbanded and Amanda and Tyler founded the Small Town Pistols. They released two albums, a self-titled debut album in February of 2013 and Pistology in May of 2015. Both Amanda and Tyler were pursuing solo careers but ended up back together after going through some tough breakups in their lives.

This time the original Wilkinsons are back and they are touring the Prairies this fall. Amanda and Tyler are no strangers to Camrose, having performed at the Big Valley Jamboree in 2013 with the Small Town Pistols.

Tyler says the best thing about touring the Prairies are the passionate fans that can be found.

“When you’re on stage you feed from that energy, and it lifts you up even higher,” he said. “It makes you really want to give 200 per cent, if there’s such a thing.”

This concert will not be as raucous, with the aim being more for an intimate feeling.

“It’s an acoustic show, it’s very intimate,” Tyler said. “It will be interactive at times, we kind of leave it open to the audience to yell out requests if they want or ask questions. There’s a lot more insight in behind the music at shows like that.”

The opportunity to talk about the stories behind songs is something not a lot of artists get to do.

“When you don’t have a band waiting on you for you to give them a cue and roll from one song right into the next song, you get to sit and talk about the songs that you’re playing,” Tyler said.

With the history of the Small Town Pistols and The Wilkinsons, they will be playing a wide variety of music.

“When we went and split off into Small Town Pistols we noticed a lot of the fans from The Wilkinsons followed us and they were fans of Small Town Pistols,” Tyler said. “So, we’re going to give them everything that The Wilkinsons as a trio and individually has done.”

The Wilkinsons will be playing some new music at their show in Camrose, with “Limelight” written by Tyler, Steve, and Patricia Conroy.

“Tyler and I, we’re predominantly writers,” said Steve.

“We performed for a long time but our real love is creating the music too. The folks at our show are going to hear hits that they’re familiar with on radio and video. They’re also going to hear new stuff that we’ve come up with that is going to be recorded for new projects, we’re excited to get reaction from folks with some of the new stuff.”

