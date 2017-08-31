Vikings ready for start of soccer season

The University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings wrapped up their Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference men’s soccer exhibition schedule on the weekend without a win.

Head coach Tom McManus, however, did like what he saw out of his group on the road, despite a 3-2 loss to the Olds College Broncos on Saturday and a 4-1 loss to the Red Deer College Kings on Sunday.

“I think we’re doing real well, they’re buying into the concept that we’re putting across and I think they’re really clicking,” he said.

Carson Penner and Todd Yaremcio tallied for the Vikings in their 3-2 loss to Olds, rallying strong in the second half of the game. On Sunday, they lost two players to minor injuries and finished with just nine players on the field in the high heat. Johnny Johnston scored their lone goal.

“It was just a tough day,” said McManus. “They played us real well and we just did not finish off our chances.”

One of the bright spots is the play of goalie Joey Wagner who is learning the position on the fly. The Vikings graduated their starting keeper Johnny Aitken last season, but McManus decided to let the third-year defender have a try in net. To this point, he appears to be picking it up quite well.

“He’s been working hard for a good three weeks now on how to be a goalkeeper and he’s made some unbelievable saves, I’m proud of what he’s doing,” said McManus.

The Vikings will receive a bit of a reprieve with two weeks off before the start of the regular season and they are counting on the addition of three yet-to-arrive freshmen. The Vikings open their season at home against the NAIT Ooks on Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. and the Concordia University College Thunder on Sunday at 2 p.m.

