Two charged in drug bust

Camrose Police Services have laid drug trafficking charges on two suspects following a traffic stop on Monday morning.

Police received a complaint at about 3:45 a.m. regarding two suspicious people inside a parked vehicle. While speaking with the two occupants, police smelled a strong odour of marijuana and observed other drug paraphernalia within the vehicle.

The two occupants were arrested under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and a search of the vehicle turned up a small quantity of cannabis, 35 grams of cocaine, 35 grams of methamphetamine, six grams of shatter, scales, cell phones and $1,400 cash.

A 34-year-old male has been charged with two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property obtained by Crime for the purpose of Trafficking under $5,000, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Failure to Comply with Conditions of an Undertaking or Recognizance, two counts of Failing to Comply with a Probation Order and one count of Possession of an Operator’s License Issued to Another.

A 26-year-old female was charged with two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and one count of Failure to Comply with Conditions of an Undertaking or Recognizance.

Both accused subjects appeared before a Justice of the Peace to speak to their release. The male remains in custody until his first appearance in Camrose Provincial court on Aug. 30. The female was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Camrose Provincial court on Sept. 6.