Open Minds run improves fundraising total

The Open Minds Run and Walk had an increase in participation and funds raised this year.

The run is hosted by the local chapter of the Alberta Schizophrenia Society of Alberta, and on Saturday they raised $4,000 with 28 entrants.

Money was collected through pledges, community sponsorships and a silent auction.

“We had good weather, a couple of dignitaries and overall we had a lot more participants than last year,” said adult peer support coordinator and run organizer Anthony Holler.

People took part in a two and a half kilometre fun walk, a five kilometre run and a 10 kilometre run around Mirror Lake.

The money will go towards the operations of the organization in Camrose. Though they did come up short of their goal of $7,000 Holler hopes to be able to make that up with their Annual Campaign in November and December.

The group plays an important role in the lives of several local individuals who live with schizophrenia.

The Open Minds Run and Walk is also an important opportunity to create public awareness for the group.

The society holds a number of different events for their clients throughout the year and provides them with support options and services.

“People who have the illness come in from all over to attend our events,” said Holler. “We help fight the isolation and give them an avenue to hook up with other people.

