Camrose City Chase to help Open Door

The community is coming together in an effort to support Camrose Open Door Association with an Amazing Race style challenge.

The Camrose City Chase will take teams of four all over the city to different organizations and businesses in an effort to raise awareness and funds for the youth outreach centre on Sept. 16.

Organizer Chris Dietz came up with the idea after seeing a similar event in Whitecourt.

“If you’ve ever heard any of the stories from kids who live in unlocked vehicles in the winter, it hits close to home,” said Dietz, who owns Cloud 9 Day Spas. “My daughter-in-law told me in Whitecourt they did this challenge with a bunch of teachers as a downtown challenge, and I thought ‘Hey, we can do that here.’”

She talked with the City of Camrose and they jumped on the idea. They have run with it and other groups and businesses have jumped on board.

“It’s been a great way to get organizations and community members together,” said City of Camrose communications coordinator Sara Walkey. “It’s been a learning experience, but it has been pretty cool to see what places around the city have to offer for little adventures.”

Like in the reality TV show, contestants will compete to complete a course that will take them all over Camrose to 12 different venues. At each venue they will have to finish a task before receiving their next destination. At the Camrose Fire Department, for example teams will have to successfully complete a rescue dummy drag course.

There will be prizes for those who finish in first place, best costume, best social media posting, and best venue among other prizes.

There is space for as many as 20 teams and organizers need at least 10. As of Monday they were at nine. Teams who register before Sept. 1 will be able to guarantee their shirt size for the Chase. The final day to register is Sept. 8.

The event is about more than just raising funds for Open Door, it is about bringing the city together in support of a cause and different businesses throughout the community.

“It’s key for us. I moved here 14 years ago think I would just be here for a couple of years and I’m not ever leaving, I love it here,” said Dietz. “The people, the businesses, the business owners, it’s amazing. I want everyone to have a little taste of Camrose, to try out different things and different businesses.”

For more information about Camrose City Chase or to register or volunteer, contact Dietz at 780-226-9022 or through email at chris@cloud9dayspas.com or go to www.camrose.ca.

Open Door is hosting a Friday morning Coffee and Pastries by donation event from 8:30 to 10 a.m. For more information about the group go to www.camroseopendoor.com.

jaldrich@postmedia.com