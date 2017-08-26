The University of Alberta-Augustana is opening up its Workshops in Building Capacity for Reconciliation program to the public.

Last year the program was primarily for the Augustana community, this year it will be open to anyone who wants to learn more about Indigenous people. People can register to become eligible to receive a co-curricular Certificate in Building Capacity for Reconciliation from Augustana. Registration closes on Sept. 13 and the cost to register for the public is $75.

Workshops are held once a month in the evening, from September to March, excluding December. The workshops will include a public presentation, and following the presentation, participants will meet as a group and discuss the theme.

The program kicks off on Sept. 29 with Grand Chief Wilton Littlechild being the guest speaker talking about his vision for reconciliation in Canada. The program will finish off on Mar. 16 with a celebratory Round Dance.

Some of the themes covered this year include reconciliation, residential schools and history, education, and Indigenous governance.

"The point of it is to both educate people on things on each of the topics, but also what reconciliation might look like," said interim Aboriginal Students Office Coordinator at Augustana Megan Caldwell. "Our speaker focusses on both sides of that so it's not always positive about reconciliation, there's some things that just might not work. So, addressing the questions and the concerns around it."

Caldwell is looking forward having different perspectives come with the program opening up to the public.

"Just having people working on different things, have different experiences to come in and bring that background with them and provide more context to our discussions," she said.

Last year, the Augustana staff, faculty, and students gained confidence in discussing Indigenous issues.

"People really jumped on board with the learning aspect of it, taking up the opportunity to be immersed in information regarding Indigenous experiences across Canada both past and present," she said.

"What people really got out of it was feeling more confident about understanding and discussing Indigenous issues. The conversations that were had were really productive in terms of people not understanding something, they asked about it, rather than making assumptions."

Caldwell says no matter what your background is, it is on everyone to reconcile and this workshop will help people gain perspective on the subject.

"Reconciliation is everybody's job, it doesn't just fall on the shoulders of Indigenous people or just one or two individuals," she said. "You're going to encounter situations all the time, having that understanding and perspective regardless of where you have come from or if you're a settler or if you’re an Indigenous person having that conversation and building those tools to do that in your professional life and your personal life."

