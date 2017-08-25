Use caution when renewing passport

Renewing your passport can be a long process, with all the paperwork and standing in line, but don't trust any service that tells you otherwise.

The website, passportonline.ca promises to help you avoid the long lines by doing everything online. Some Canadians have not only provided them with all their personal information but they also paid them a $186 fee. A simple Google search of the phrase, "Renew Canadian Passport Online" will result in their fraudulent application website being one of the options.

The website itself looks legitimate, until you scroll to the bottom of the page, and an animated man is telling you how to get your application started which should be a major red flag.

The application itself looks legitimate as well in that it is blue and white with a maple leaf in the corner similar to a government of Canada application form. The first page has a "see if you are eligible" button which simply asks your name, phone number, and email address. Once you click the button the information you just provided is pre-filled onto an application form.

Passport Canada released a warning to Canadians to protect themselves from organizations claiming to offer support in applying for a passport. The federal government said Passport Canada is not affiliated with passportonline.ca or any other third-party service provider.

The legitimate website you should be visiting to renew your passport is cic.gc.ca, then use the dropdown options from the government website to locate Canadian Passports.

"There's a form you have to fill out online but then you have to print that off and either mail or attend a Service Canada office one of the two," said Constable Kelly Bauer of the Camrose Police Service. "We've all been there, we've all stood in line for hours to get your passport approved in an office, and [these services] promise to avoid that. Well, no you can't avoid it."

