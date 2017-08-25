Kodiaks are ready to rock the road for charity

The Camrose Kodiaks are putting on their second annual Rock the Road Street Hockey Tournament in the parking lot of Encana Arena.

Running from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 1, the street hockey tournament will have three age divisions of 16+, 12-15 and 11 and under. The cost to register a team is $150 for a team, the deadline for registration is on Friday. Minimum requirements for a team are four players and a goalie, with a maximum of nine players. All funds raised will go towards Kid Sport Camrose, an organization that helps out kids who may not be able to afford to play sports.

Members of the Kodiaks will be refereeing the games, which will be 3-on-3 plus a goalie. There will also be trophies handed out to winners.

"It was a lot of fun last year, the kids loved it," said head coach and general manager of the Kodiaks Boris Rybalka. "The main event is those kids and teams playing there having a blast, our guys will be involved reffing, and they have a blast doing it."

With trophies on the line, the competition can get pretty stiff.

"It was amazing last year to see how competitive it got, every category they were competitive, I was like, 'boy I hope some of you have skates because you might be Kodiaks one day,'" Rybalka said.

The tournament will happen rain or shine, according to Rybalka.

"We hope there's good weather but if it rains guess what? You'll be cool and you won't be sweaty and hot playing," he said.

Rybalka said it is a great cause to support, and it's a great way to spend a day out in the community.

"People are able to come out, watch and relax, have something to drink, have something to eat and watch a lot of young athletes having a great time competing," he said.

