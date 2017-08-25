Exploring Camrose County with Prairie Fun Days

This weekend will be a good opportunity to get out and see Camrose County.

Prairie Fun Days will be a two-day event, starting on Saturday with trips to the northern part of the county that include Hay Lakes Telegraph Park, Kingman Museum, Trondhjem Lutheran Church, Hampton School, and a variety of other places. On Sunday, the tour will take a trip to the south to see the Meeting Creek Railway station and Elevator, Pelican Point Campground where the tour will stop for lunch, Bashaw Fire Hall Museum, Ferintosh Manor where there will be wine and cheese tasting, and others.

Tickets are available for $30 for a single day, and $55 for both days, tickets are selling fast. The bus will meet at Starbucks in Camrose at 9 a.m. On the bus, Hazel Cail will give insight and history of the county on the way to all the stops.

If taking the bus is not your thing, you can do the self-drive tour and see all the sights on your own time, most of the places on the tour will open by 10 a.m.

There are a couple stops that are different from last year, with the addition of Buckskins Emporium, a store carrying a variety of different clothing, home products, and jewelry. As well as Alberta's Littlest Airport, a half hour east of Camrose.

Jennifer Filip, the executive director of Tourism Camrose says Prairie Fun Days is open to anyone, whether they're from Camrose or not.

"It's for anybody who enjoys getting on a bus and taking a tour without having to do the drive," she said.

The tour also offers exclusive looks to some of these sites that are not usually open to the public all year.

"It's a great opportunity to experience Camrose County," Fillip said. "Some of the historic churches aren't open to the public on a year-round basis. So people will be able to take a look inside and see some of the older school houses. It's also a great opportunity to get background on some of these places as well."

