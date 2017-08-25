Cougars win silver at Westerns

The Camrose AAA Peewee Cougars finished off their inaugural season with a silver medal this weekend at Westerns in Spruce Grove.

In the opening game of the round robin, the Cougars clobbered North Winnipeg by a score of 15-1. Starting pitcher Jared Bendfeld pitched 2 1/3 innings, striking out two. Max Logelin came on in relief, pitching 2 2/3 innings, also striking out two. Hogan Jacobsen hit a grand slam in the blowout win.

On Friday, the Cougars bounced back from a slow start, being down 6-0 but clawed their way to a 7-6 win over the St. Albert Cardinals. Gavin Galenza took the mound, pitching 2 1/3 innings, strikng out five. The bullpen was stretched in this game, the Cougars used four different pitchers to close out the game.

Camrose's second game on Friday was a comfortable 16-5 win over the Saskatchewan Giants. Connor Hoglund was the starting pitcher, going for 2 1/3 innings, striking out two and allowing no runs. Jake Popowich and Dylan Soch came on in relief. Camrose finished round robin play undefeated and finished top of their group.

In semifinal action on Saturday, Camrose faced more opposition from Saskatchewan. Camrose moved on to the gold medal game with a 6-2 win. Soch went the distance on the mound, going for six innings and striking out seven. Tag Layton came in to close out the game, allowing two hits but striking out one batter.

On Sunday, the Cougars faced off against the Abbotsford Angels, losing by a score of 10-0. Despite the Angels running up the scoreboard, the game started off as a pitching duel. Hoglund was hit in the knee by a ball, he attempted to keep pitching but had to leave after three innings. Galenza was named the catcher of the weekend at the conclusion of Westerns.

