Camrose Museum celebrates 50 years

The Camrose and District Centennial Museum celebrated their 50th anniversary this past Saturday.

Lifelong member, Lloyd Johnson has been with the museum since 1992 and has a real passion for the museum. Talk to Johnson and be prepared to be enriched with plenty of new stories and maybe some riddles.

Johnson knows the Camrose Museum inside and out, and has helped build and maintain many of the buildings on site. The 81-year-old helped add onto the workshop, and built the replica of the Camrose Canadian office at the museum. He also has built many of the display cases in the museum. He also re-built and re-modeled the old timers hut, and the shed where they store old tractors.

Talking to Johnson you can see the passion he has for the museum, and his immense knowledge on everything there is impressive.

Johnson said his favourite thing about working at the museum is all the people he has worked with.

"I think just working with fellow volunteers, would be my heart," he said.

Back in the day Johnson used to operate the steam engine, he says he enjoyed that the most out of anything he's done.

"I operated the steam engine for many years but I can't just climb the way I used to. That was one of my very enjoyable times was working on the steam engine," he said.

The volunteers at the museum are the heartbeat of what makes the museum run, and Johnson has worked with many.

"I think working mostly with the volunteers that were involved over the years, just seeing the stewardship," he said. "We're good stewards of what we have here we look after and preserve out artifacts."

rstelter@postmedia.com