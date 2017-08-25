Camrose Aquatic Centre receives its wish list

The City of Camrose recently did a survey about the upcoming renovations on the Camrose Aquatic Centre.

The survey consisted of a series of questions about what features people would like to see added, and then asked them to rank how important it was to them. There was also a section that allowed people to fill in their thoughts about anything else they wanted to see added.

The biggest thing that came out of the question part of the survey was a water slide and an improved kids play area. Out of the 1,954 responses, 1,162 wanted to add an improved kids play area, 62 per cent of those responses listed it as "most important." There were 505 people that wanted a water slide, with 327 saying it was "most important."

"The big feedback from [the comment section] we really heard was if we possibly could, try to improve the changerooms, maybe add a family changeroom," said general manager of community services at the City of Camrose Ryan Poole. "Right now, we have a little one, but a proper family changeroom so that people have a choice."

Poole said there was a lot of comments saying a lazy river would be really useful. There were also many people saying if there is going to be a lane pool, that the City makes sure it is multi-use.

People said they wanted the lane pool not only be for competitions, such as being able to use it for synchronized swimming. Poole says people wanted to make sure kids could use it as well, so adding a diving board.

"It could be used for lessons and that sort of stuff, basically make sure it's not a one-use swimming pool," he said.

There was a large number of people who wanted temperature differences in the water. The recreation pool where there is a lot of kids, people want the water to be warmer. On the fitness side, there is a want for the water to be cooler, which isn't the case at the moment.

"Right now, we have to make everybody happy we keep it kind of in between," Poole said. "So, people really spoke out and said 'separate that' so you can have cooler water when you exercise and when you're just sitting around playing with toddlers you can have warmer water."

A better hot tub with easy access was also something that was very important to a lot of people.

"[A hot tub] that's good for all ages, something you could get into if you had to get out of a wheelchair," Poole said. "Someone could walk into it using their cane or holding on to a rail, and not have to climb up the stairs or anything like that."

Poole says there was some concern about making the front lobby bigger and more, "friendly-looking and free flowing."

The next step now is to take all this information from the survey as well as from studying other pools and give it to an architect to come up with some concepts.

"That's where we're at right now, just piecing together ideas on paper," Poole said. "Once we got all our ideas down and we think we got it down the way us and the community and all the user groups like it, then the architect can go out and start pricing it out a little bit and we can make a decision."

With a project of this magnitude, the City wants to make sure they take everything into account before they let the architect start designing.

"Once we make a decision, and say that's the swimming pool we want to go with, then the architect has to go out and put a lot of time and effort into designing it, so they can hire an actual construction contractor," Poole said. "That's a lot of work for us and the architect and it's a lot of money as well, so we want to make sure we get as much information now so the architect doesn't go in and four months from now we go 'oh why didn't we think of this?'"

Doing the survey and receiving community feedback is the first big step in completing this project according to Poole. Right now, Poole says the plan is to get all the design work done by the end of the year, and then tender the project out in early 2018. Construction would start in spring of 2018, and if all goes to plan, have a ribbon cutting ceremony in the late summer or fall of 2019.

Poole says the City is aiming to have the minimal amount of time with the aquatic centre completely shut down. Poole also said there is the potential to have the new addition opened while the older part is being renovated, but gave no promises.

