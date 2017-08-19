Larivee hopes to see day care pilot project expand

Accessibility and quality of child care are the two biggest concerns parents have regarding the care of their children, according minister of child services Danielle Larivee.

The Lesser Slave Lake MLA was in Camrose on Aug. 2 touring Kids Campus Camrose Day Care to check in on the development of the province's $25 per day pilot project and to take the temperature of local child care professionals. The program launched on May 1 with Kids Campus receiving a $500,000 grant that allowed them to cap their enrollment at $25 per day per child and offer extended hours care to as many as 85 children. The pilot program is supposed to last for three years, but Larivee said she hope it ends up going far beyond that.

"I would like to see the pilot expand beyond just a few spots to universal," she said.

There are a lot of unknowns in taking the project to that level, especially considering the province-wide project itself is in its infancy. Larivee wants to collect as much data as possible to see how the program not only improves accessibility but how it improves the early development of the children. She said the province is currently developing curriculum for licensed early development child care facilities to help give children a better foundation to learning before they enter kindergarten.

"It's not just a baby sitter, it's someone who is helping your child fulfill their potential," said Larivee.

Programming is one reason licensed child care facility costs have exploded in recent years, with Larivee saying some charge as much as $1,300 per child per month. Prior to the pilot program, Kids Campus charged $775 a month per full-time child and $825 a month per infant or high needs child. The grant essentially caps the cost at $500 per month.

"A lot of families compare what they need to pay for one child compared to a second mortgage," said Larivee. "So those people might not go back to work or they might end up compromising the relationship with their spouse because they're trying to work shift work so they don't have to go to child care. It's a huge challenge for parents."

The other option for many of those families are unlicensed care facilities. Larivee says because a facility is not licensed it does not mean there is no programming or the child is unsafe, but the province has no way of monitoring a situation or ensuring they are receiving quality care.

According to government statistics, there are 831 licensed day care programs and 68 licensed family day homes in Alberta, provincially day care programs run at 87 per cent capacity while day homes are at 76 per cent capacity. The Central region, has 62 day care programs at 89 per cent capacity and 17 day homes at 60 per cent capacity.

"In some communities there isn’t access to a licensed shelter because every spot is full," said Larivee. "In other places it's an affordability barrier, that even if there are spaces, the parents just can't afford to utilize that space."

