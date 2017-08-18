Unique subdivision breaks ground in Camrose

Ground has been broken on a new and unique subdivision within Camrose.

Ironwood Estates is an active adult development, with home construction beginning in September on the nine-acre plot on 50th Street just south of the University of Alberta-Augustana campus.

"All the homes are designed, marketed to 50 plus adults, it's a massive planned community for active adults," said president of Ipec Developments Dean Huolt.

Ipec Property Developments has been around since 2003 and is the only local property development company in Camrose, with this being their fourth development in the Rose City. The unique thing about this particular development is the introduction of the zero-step home to Camrose.

"The pinnacle of our project is the new designed homes, the zero step entry homes that's the pinnacle of this project, every home has a zero-step entry," Huolt said. "It’s common in other parts of Canada and the U.S. it's just new to Camrose. Your steps don't chase you out of your home as you age, there's no steps in the home."

There will be 29 homes, and there is a lot of excitement around the project already.

"The interest has far exceeded our expectations," Huolt said. "[The development] is for that early retirement right up to final retirement home. It's for people who want to downsize and get quality of life."

The first occupancy will be in February 2018, with more to follow. Huolt said the development is located in some prime real estate.

"It's attached to the Camrose walking trails, it's hands down the best location in Camrose for a new subdivision," he said.

rstelter@postmedia.com